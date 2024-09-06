Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivo T3 Ultra launching on September 12 with Dimensity 9200+ chip: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, Vivo T3 Ultra will sport a 3D curved AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
China’s Vivo has announced that its new T3 Ultra 5G smartphone will be launching in India on September 12. The smartphone maker confirmed the launch date with a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone will be available on Vivo e-shop, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select offline stores. 
 

The company has also revealed more specifications of its upcoming smartphone on the product listing page of Flipkart. Here are the details- 
 
Vivo T3 Ultra: Details
 

According to the product’s listing on Flipkart, the Vivo T3 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel will get a peak brightness level of 4500 nits and will support HDR10+ viewing for supported content. 
The smartphone will boast a sleek profile, measuring 7.58mm and will come with IP68 rating for resistance against water and dust ingress. The company said that the smartphone can be submerged 1.5m in water for up to 30 minutes without causing any damage.
 
Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM, which could be further extended by 12GB using the Extended RAM functionality. Featuring a 5500mAh battery the smartphone will support 80W fast wired charging.
 
For imaging, Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone will feature a flagship-grade Sony primary camera sensor at the back which is expected to be a 50MP Sony IMX921. It would likely be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. 
 
While the company has not revealed the pricing of the smartphone, Flipkart’s listing page suggests that it would be priced below Rs 33,000 mark.
 
Vivo T3 Ultra: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch, curved display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:  Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ 
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based FunTouch OS
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

