Vivo X Fold3 Pro with AI features, Zeiss optics launching in India on Jun 6

Vivo X Fold3 Pro, its maiden foldable smartphone in India, is set to disrupt the segment with its flagship-inspired camera system featuring Zeiss optics and AI features powered by Google Gemini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Vivo is set to launch the X Fold 3 Pro in India on June 6. The Chinese smartphone maker has published a landing page on its official India website, highlighting the launch date and key details of its upcoming foldable smartphone. Vivo’s maiden foldable smartphone in India is set to disrupt the segment with a flagship-inspired camera system featuring Zeiss optics and AI features powered by Google Gemini.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: What to expect

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro would feature a camera system inspired from its flagship smartphones in the X-series line – the X100 Pro. According to the information on the listing page, the camera system will boast Zeiss optics. Vivo on its website stated that the X Fold3 Pro would be India's slimmest and lightweight foldable smartphone – measuring 11.2mm when folded while weighing 236g.

When unfolded, according to Vivo, the smartphone would present a main screen of 8.03-inch of a peak brightness level of 4500 nits. Vivo stated that the hinge on the X Fold3 Pro has been certified by TUV Rheinland for up to 5,00,000 foldings.

The most notable feature of the device, however, would be Google’s Gemini AI-powered features, which would comprise “AI Note Assist” for text summarisation, “AI Transcript Assist” for voice notes transcriptions, and “AI Screen Translation” for translating the text on the display to another preferred language.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Specification

  • Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED (4:3.55 aspect ratio), 2480 × 2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED (21.1:9 aspect ratio), 2748 × 1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS4.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 64MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5700mAh (dual 2850mAh)
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

First Published: May 20 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

