Xiaomi launches made-in-India Redmi Watch Move: Pricing, features, and more

Here are the details of the Redmi Watch Move. Redmi has expanded its wearable line-up with the launch of the new Redmi Watch Move. The newly launched smartwatch has a range of health features, more than 140 workout modes, and the company has claimed up to 98.5 per cent tracking accuracy.

Redmi Watch Move: Price and availability

Redmi Watch Move Price: Rs 1,999

Colour: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush

The Redmi Watch Move will be available to pre-book on April 24, 2025, and will go on sale on May 1, 2025. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on MI’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s select retail stores.

Redmi Watch Move: Details

The Redmi Watch Move comes with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 600 nits of brightness and a 2.5D curved design. It includes an Always-on Display feature that shows essential information without needing to activate the screen. The watch uses an anti-allergy, anti-bacterial TPU strap and has an IP68 rating for resistance to water and dust.

Health tracking features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, stress tracking, and sleep analysis covering deep sleep, light sleep, and REM phases. The watch also supports menstrual cycle tracking.

The device supports over 140 workout modes, including activities like running, cycling, yoga, and high-intensity interval training. Xiaomi states that the tracking accuracy is up to 98.5 per cent.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 14 days on a full charge. According to Xiaomi, with the Always-on Display turned on, the watch is said to last up to five days. An Ultra Battery Saver Mode is available to conserve power when needed.