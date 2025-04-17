Samsung Galaxy M56 5G with AI imaging features launched: Price and specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M56 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 27,999, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display and features a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, the company said that the Galaxy M56 is the slimmest smartphone in its segment bringing premium design upgrades to Samsung’s Galaxy M series. The smartphone boasts several AI-powered image editing tools.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Price and availability

8GB + 128GB: Rs 27,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 30,999

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be available starting April 23, on Samsung’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED plus display of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the Galaxy M56 5G features a triple-camera setup, sporting a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 12MP camera sensor with HDR support.

Camera-centric features on the smartphone include the ability to record 4K videos at 30FPS in 10-bit HDR for more natural colours. Other notable imaging features include support for Nightography for better low-light shots, and several AI-powered tools such as Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 on top. The company has also promised six years of major OS and security updates. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The smartphone offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Specifications