Motorola debuts Moto Book 60 laptop, Pad 60 Pro tab in India: Price, specs

China’s Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has launched its first laptop, the Moto Book 60. Powered by up to Intel Core 7 processors, the laptop features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution. Motorola has launched its new Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. Here are the details:

Moto Book 60: Price, and variants

16GB RAM + 512GB storage (Intel Core 5): Rs 66,990

16GB RAM + 512GB storage (Intel Core 7): Rs 74,990

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Intel Core 7): Rs 78,990

Colours: Pantone validated Wedgewood and Bronze Green

Moto Book 60: Availability and offers

The new Moto Book 60 will be available from April 23 onwards on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

Regarding the introductory offers, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to 12 months.

Moto Book 60: Key features

Motorola said that the new Moto Book 60 laptop features a lightweight and premium design, weighing 1.39 kg. It also features an all-metal body and comes with military-grade durability.

ALSO READ: HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

Also Read

The key feature of the laptop is its compatibility with the company’s proprietary Smart Connect technology that enables it to act as a central hub for the ecosystem of devices. Motorola said that Smart Connect allows users to link their Moto Book 60 with smartphones, tablets, and other devices to create a smooth ecosystem experience. It enables features like Smart Clipboard that lets users copy and paste content across connected devices. Other notable features include Swipe to Share which facilitates content sharing using gestures, File Transfer for moving files between devices, and more.

Moto Book 60: Specifications

Display: 14-inch, 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution, OLED display, 500 nits brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Intel Core 5 210H / Intel Core 7 240H

GPU: Integrated

RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 (upgradable up to 32GB)

Storage: 512GB SSD/ 1TB SSD

Battery: 60Wh

Charging: 65W USB-C

Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (support data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm), 1x microSD card reader

Camera: FHD 1080p + IR with Privacy Shutter

Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

OS: Windows 11

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 26,999 (including all offers)

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999 (including all offers)

Colours: Pantone validated Green Bronze

The Moto Pad 60 Pro will also be available from April 23 onwards on the company’s website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Details

The Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet comes in a single Pantone-validated Bronze Green Colour, and comes bundled with the Moto Pen stylus. The tablet features a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. To compliment the display is the four-speaker system made in collaboration with audio brand JBL, supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound. It has a 10,200mAh battery that the company said lasts a full day of work and entertainment.

Similar to the Moto Book 60, the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet also supports Smart Connect technology for ecosystem connectivity across devices.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Specifications