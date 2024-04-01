Xiaomi shares HyperOS rollout plan for Q2: Check list of supported devices

Xiaomi India has announced its HyperOS rollout plan for the second quarter of 2024. Xiaomi India, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, released a list of devices that will receive the update in the coming months. Additionally, the company announced that the Q1 roll-out phase for eligible devices has completed successfully.

The list of devices eligible to receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update includes the Xiaomi 11 series, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi Note 11 series, and more. Below is the complete list of Xiaomi devices that are eligible for the system update in Q2:

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi K501

Redmi 13C Series

Redmi 12

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 11 Series

The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Series and Redmi Note 13 Series have received the HyperOS update in the month of March during the final phase of Q1 roll-out plan.

The Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS last year. It announced that it is moving to HyperOS, a new Android based operating system that will gradually replace Xiaomi’s MIUI OS on all devices.

During the announcement, Vice President of Xiaomi Global, Alvin Tse said that HyperOS will not only power Xiaomi smartphones but will gradually roll out for the company's entire ecosystem including home devices and wearables.

HyperOS debuted with the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones and has powered all Xiaomi smartphones that have launched globally since the announcement.

HyperOS: List of updated devices

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12C

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G