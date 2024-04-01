Sensex (    %)
                             
Xiaomi shares HyperOS rollout plan for Q2: Check list of supported devices

Xiaomi released the HyperOS in January for first batch of supported device. The next-generation OS from Xiaomi is now set to expand to more devices, including Redmi smartphones

HyperOS

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Xiaomi India has announced its HyperOS rollout plan for the second quarter of 2024. Xiaomi India, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, released a list of devices that will receive the update in the coming months. Additionally, the company announced that the Q1 roll-out phase for eligible devices has completed successfully.
The list of devices eligible to receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update includes the Xiaomi 11 series, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi Note 11 series, and more. Below is the complete list of Xiaomi devices that are eligible for the system update in Q2:
  • Xiaomi 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Mi 11X
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi 11i
  • Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Pad 5
  • Redmi K501
  • Redmi 13C Series
  • Redmi 12
  • Redmi 11 Prime 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Series
And that's not all - stay tuned to our social media channels for the Quarter 2, 2024 rollout updates! pic.twitter.com/fRf6aFV0hT — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 30, 2024
The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Series and Redmi Note 13 Series have received the HyperOS update in the month of March during the final phase of Q1 roll-out plan.
The Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS last year. It announced that it is moving to HyperOS, a new Android based operating system that will gradually replace Xiaomi’s MIUI OS on all devices.
During the announcement, Vice President of Xiaomi Global, Alvin Tse said that  HyperOS will not only power Xiaomi smartphones but will gradually roll out for the company's entire ecosystem including home devices and wearables.
HyperOS debuted with the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones and has powered all Xiaomi smartphones that have launched globally since the announcement.
HyperOS: List of updated devices
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi Pad 6
  • Redmi 12 5G
  • Redmi 12C
  • Redmi 11 Prime
  • Redmi Pad
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Redmi Note 12 5G
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
  • Redmi Note 13 5G
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

