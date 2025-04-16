Lenovo debuts Legion Tower 5i desktop with RTX 50 series GPUs: Details

Lenovo has expanded its Legion series with the launch of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10) in India. The company said that the newly launched desktop has been designed to appeal to gamers, streamers, and creators who need power and flexibility.

Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, the Legion Tower 5i is claimed to be the first ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) desktop in India to have the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10): Price and availability

Starting price: Rs 1,79,990

Buyers can customise their setup through Lenovo’s official website or by visiting a Lenovo Exclusive Store. Orders with personalised configurations have been promised to be delivered to consumers’ doorsteps within 20 days.

At launch, customers choosing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU for their Legion Tower 5i can access a limited-time monitor bundle offer starting at Rs 4,999. The desktop also comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10): Details

This desktop is equipped with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Paired with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, this new desktop is said to offer high performance for gaming, creative tasks, and demanding professional workloads. According to Lenovo’s official press release, the RTX 50 series brings improved frame rates, enhanced ray tracing, and AI-driven features to the desktop.

The Legion Tower 5i has been claimed to be aimed at a wide range of users, from competitive gamers and STEM students to content creators. It supports AAA titles, real-time streaming, AI-powered workflows, and rendering-intensive tasks. With a customisable setup, users can tailor the desktop's internals—including processor, graphics card, storage, and accessories—to meet their individual needs.

Its Eclipse Black 30L chassis comes with a tool-less glass side panel, allowing easy future upgrades. It offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G Ethernet. Audio is powered by Nahimic 3D sound technology by SteelSeries. The Legion Tower 5i is also backed by up to four years of on-site warranty.