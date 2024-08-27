Xiaomi launches X Pro QLED TVs, Redmi Watch 5 Active, more: Check details

China’s Xiaomi has launched the X Pro QLED TV series alongside the X Series 2024 Edition TVs in India. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series TVs, available in up to 65 inches, feature a 4K QLED display that Xiaomi claims provides a true-to-life viewing experience. The 2024 Edition of the X Series TVs also includes significant upgrades. Here are the details:

Xiaomi X Pro QLED: Price, availability, and offers

43-inch: Rs 34,999

55-inch: Rs 49,999

65-inch: Rs 69,999 The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will be available for purchase from August 30 on Mi online store, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

Introductory Offers: An instant discount of Rs 5,000 is available on the 43-inch and 55-inch models, while the 65-inch model is offered with an instant discount of Rs 7,000. Additionally, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 7,000 on credit cards and equated monthly transaction from ICICI bank.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series (2024 Edition): Price, availability, and offers

43-inch: Rs 28,999

50-inch: Rs 35,999

55-inch: Rs 39,999

The Xiaomi X Series 2024 Edition TVs will be available from August 30 on Mi online store, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 is available on all models. Customers can also benefit from a bank discount of Rs 7,000 on select credit cards.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED: Details

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs, available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes, feature a 4K QLED panel with what Xiaomi describes as a “billion colour display”. The TVs are powered by the Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology for vibrant visuals and support Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced content viewing. They come with 30W built-in speakers supporting Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS: Virtual X technology. Additionally, the TVs have 32GB of built-in storage.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series (2024 Edition): Details

The 2024 Edition of the X Series TVs features a 4K HDR display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 technologies. They sport a metallic bezel-less design and include 30W built-in speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Ecosystem products

In addition to the new TVs, Xiaomi has launched the 10,000mAh Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro and the 20,000mAh Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, priced at Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,199, respectively.

The company has also introduced the Redmi Watch 5 Active, which includes Bluetooth calling functionality with a three-microphone setup. Priced at Rs 2,799, the Redmi Watch 5 Active features a 2-inch display and is rated IPX8 for water resistance.