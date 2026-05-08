Adobe opens new office in Noida, expands India presence with 7th campus

Global technology major Adobe on Friday announced the opening of a new office in Noida, making it the San Jose-headquartered company's seventh office in India.

Located in Sector 129, the new campus will house over 700 employees across engineering and customer-focused roles.

"As the world is transformed by AI and agentic technologies, Adobe is at the forefront... Our mission to empower everyone to create remains central to this shift, with our teams in India playing a critical role in advancing Adobe's AI-driven future.

"The opening of our new Noida office marks an important milestone in our continued focus on driving innovation from India," said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager, Adobe India, and Senior Vice President, Document Cloud, Adobe.