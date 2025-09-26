Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update

Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update

Adobe Photoshop has rolled out a new beta update, integrating Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) to its Generative Fill tool for prompt-based image editing

Google Gemini Nano Banana model in Adobe Photoshop app
Google Gemini Nano Banana model in Adobe Photoshop app
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adobe has announced the addition of Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] to the Generative Fill tool in the Photoshop beta. Notably, these are the first non-Adobe AI models to be integrated into Photoshop. These image generation AI models are in addition to Adobe’s own Firefly image models, enabling multiple generative image engines available inside Photoshop’s editing environment to offer more choice to users.

Availability

Adobe said both Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] are available today in the Photoshop beta.
 
Adobe also noted that it has previously added Gemini 2.5 Flash Image to Adobe Express.

Nano Banana in Adobe Photoshop

According to Adobe, the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, which Google refers to by the nickname Nano Banana, is intended for stylised elements, graphic details and “imaginative scene additions.” Notably, the integration is offered as an option within Photoshop’s Generative Fill for users who want that particular aesthetic when adding or transforming image content through natural-language prompts.
 
Adobe said the multi-model option is available directly inside Generative Fill so users can generate content with a chosen model and then refine results using Photoshop’s existing tools such as layers, masks, and selections, without leaving the app. The company described the workflow as allowing prompt-based edits followed by pixel-level refinement within Photoshop.
 
With this addition, Adobe Photoshop is giving its users more choices over how the output turns out. It is possible that Adobe Photoshop’s simple controls, paired with the Nano Banana model, might help push the app up the charts like it pushed Gemini in Google Play Store and Apple App Store recently.

Other models and what Adobe says they do

Adobe said FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] is offered for tasks prioritising contextual accuracy, correct perspective, and environmental harmony. Adobe’s Firefly image models, the company added, are positioned as “commercially safe” options aimed at production workflows, supporting controls for structure, style, camera angles, and zoom, and rapid iteration at up to 2K resolution for precision cropping, recomposition, and large-format printing.

Why it matters for consumers

For everyday Photoshop users, the integration of Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and other partner models means more flexibility in how they approach creative tasks. Instead of being limited to Adobe’s Firefly, consumers now have multiple AI options built into Generative Fill, each suited for different needs – from stylised details to realistic context or production-ready results. This gives users more control over the look and feel of their projects without requiring extra plugins or third-party tools.
 
Beyond model choice, the update also streamlines editing by letting users combine AI-generated elements with Photoshop’s traditional tools in the same workflow. For example, creators can add imaginative accents with Nano Banana or generate realistic backgrounds with FLUX.1, then fine-tune results using layers, masks, and adjustments. This reduces the need to switch between different apps, helping consumers move more efficiently from initial concept to polished final output.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Forza Horizon 6 to take Horizon Festival to Japan in 2026: Watch trailer

'Thinnest video' trend is taking over Instagram Reels: How to create yours

Amazon to swap Android with in-house 'Vega OS' on Fire TV devices: Report

Meta introduces 'Vibes', a Reels-inspired video feed for AI-generated clips

ROG Xbox Ally series coming to India on October 16, pre-orders start today

Topics :GoogleAdobeAI Models

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story