Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update

Adobe has announced the addition of Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] to the Generative Fill tool in the Photoshop beta. Notably, these are the first non-Adobe AI models to be integrated into Photoshop. These image generation AI models are in addition to Adobe’s own Firefly image models, enabling multiple generative image engines available inside Photoshop’s editing environment to offer more choice to users.

Availability

Adobe said both Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] are available today in the Photoshop beta.

Adobe also noted that it has previously added Gemini 2.5 Flash Image to Adobe Express.

According to Adobe, the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, which Google refers to by the nickname Nano Banana, is intended for stylised elements, graphic details and "imaginative scene additions." Notably, the integration is offered as an option within Photoshop's Generative Fill for users who want that particular aesthetic when adding or transforming image content through natural-language prompts. Adobe said the multi-model option is available directly inside Generative Fill so users can generate content with a chosen model and then refine results using Photoshop's existing tools such as layers, masks, and selections, without leaving the app. The company described the workflow as allowing prompt-based edits followed by pixel-level refinement within Photoshop.

With this addition, Adobe Photoshop is giving its users more choices over how the output turns out. It is possible that Adobe Photoshop’s simple controls, paired with the Nano Banana model, might help push the app up the charts like it pushed Gemini in Google Play Store and Apple App Store recently. Other models and what Adobe says they do Adobe said FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] is offered for tasks prioritising contextual accuracy, correct perspective, and environmental harmony. Adobe’s Firefly image models, the company added, are positioned as “commercially safe” options aimed at production workflows, supporting controls for structure, style, camera angles, and zoom, and rapid iteration at up to 2K resolution for precision cropping, recomposition, and large-format printing.