Forza Horizon 6 to take Horizon Festival to Japan in 2026: Watch trailer

Forza Horizon 6 will debut in 2026, with availability confirmed for Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PCs. The game will also be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from day one.

Although a firm release date has not been confirmed, players can already add Forza Horizon 6 to their wishlist on the Microsoft Store and on online game distribution platform Steam.

Forza Horizon 6: Details

The Horizon series has taken players across varied landscapes—from France and Italy to Australia, before most recently landing in Mexico with Forza Horizon 5. For its sixth entry, the Horizon Festival is heading to Japan.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Art Director Don Arceta said: “For a long time, Japan has been top of Horizon fans’ wish lists, so we’re excited to finally be bringing this much-requested location to players in Forza Horizon 6.” He added that Japan’s distinctive culture—spanning its cars, fashion, and music—makes it an ideal location for the next Horizon setting. Arceta also emphasised that the team is focused on ensuring authentic representation and gameplay true to the spirit of Japan.