ROG Xbox Ally series coming to India on October 16, pre-orders start today

Microsoft and ASUS announce ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handheld gaming consoles are coming to India on October 16. Pre-orders are set to begin today. Check features and specifications

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X
asus rog xbox ally series release Date in India (Image: ASUS)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Sep 26 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Microsoft and ASUS have made pre-orders live for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming consoles in select markets. The handheld gaming consoles will be launched in India on October 16. According to ASUS, the pre-orders will go live in India from September 26. However, at the time of writing, the official Asus website shows a “coming soon” text against these handhelds without the pricing information or the date for pre-orders and availability. 

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Availability in India

  • Release: October 16
  • Pre-orders begin: September 26
  • Pre-order platforms: Microsoft Store, ASUS eShop

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features

  • Xbox full-screen mode: Optimised for handheld gaming with reduced background activity for improved performance.
  • Dedicated Xbox button: Features an enhanced Game Bar overlay for quick access to games, settings, and friends.
  • Unified gaming library: Integrates titles from Xbox, Game Pass, and other PC platforms.
  • Multiple play modes: Supports native play, cloud gaming (where available), and Xbox Remote Play.
  • Handheld Compatibility Program: Labels games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible to ensure smoother play without manual adjustments; includes a Windows Performance Fit indicator.
  • Upcoming AI and performance tools (early next year):
    • Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Upscales games for higher resolutions and smoother frame rates.
    • AI highlight reels: Automatically captures key gameplay moments for sharing.
  • Advanced shader delivery: Preloads game shaders to improve first-launch performance and reduce battery usage.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Details

The ROG Xbox Ally X runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, paired with 24 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and a 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD for storage. It features a 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with 500 nits brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC anti-reflection coating. For connectivity, the device supports WiFi 6E (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4.
 
Measuring 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm and weighing 715 g, the ROG Xbox Ally X is powered by an 80Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger stand for fast charging. The device is designed for comfort with contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers, featuring impulse triggers, ABXY buttons, a D-pad, L & R bumpers, full-size analog sticks, and assignable back buttons. It also supports HD haptics and a 6-axis IMU for enhanced gaming control and responsiveness.

ROG Xbox Ally: Details

The ROG Xbox Ally handheld runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and a 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD. It features a 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with 500 nits brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC anti-reflection coating. For connectivity, the device supports WiFi 6E (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4.
 
Measuring 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm and weighing 670 g, the ROG Xbox Ally packs a 60Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger stand. The handheld is designed for extended comfort with contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers and features ABXY buttons, a D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers, L & R bumpers, full-size analogue sticks, assignable back buttons, HD haptics, and a 6-axis IMU for responsive, immersive gaming.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
  • RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD 
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection 
  • IO Ports: 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack 
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
  • Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm 
  • Weight: 715g 
  • Battery: 80Wh 
  • Charging: ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger stand
  • Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A 
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400 
  • Storage: 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
  • IO Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
  • Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm 
  • Weight: 670g 
  • Battery: 60Wh 
  • Charging: ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger stand 
  • Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

Topics :MicrosoftASUS ROGGaminggaming consolesXbox

Sep 26 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

