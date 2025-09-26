ROG Xbox Ally series coming to India on October 16, pre-orders start today

Microsoft and ASUS have made pre-orders live for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming consoles in select markets. The handheld gaming consoles will be launched in India on October 16. According to ASUS, the pre-orders will go live in India from September 26. However, at the time of writing, the official Asus website shows a “coming soon” text against these handhelds without the pricing information or the date for pre-orders and availability.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Availability in India

Release: October 16

Pre-orders begin: September 26

Pre-order platforms: Microsoft Store, ASUS eShop

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features Xbox full-screen mode: Optimised for handheld gaming with reduced background activity for improved performance.

Dedicated Xbox button: Features an enhanced Game Bar overlay for quick access to games, settings, and friends.

Unified gaming library: Integrates titles from Xbox, Game Pass, and other PC platforms.

Multiple play modes: Supports native play, cloud gaming (where available), and Xbox Remote Play.

Handheld Compatibility Program: Labels games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible to ensure smoother play without manual adjustments; includes a Windows Performance Fit indicator.

Upcoming AI and performance tools (early next year): Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Upscales games for higher resolutions and smoother frame rates. AI highlight reels: Automatically captures key gameplay moments for sharing.

Advanced shader delivery: Preloads game shaders to improve first-launch performance and reduce battery usage.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Details The ROG Xbox Ally X runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, paired with 24 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and a 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD for storage. It features a 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with 500 nits brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC anti-reflection coating. For connectivity, the device supports WiFi 6E (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4. Measuring 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm and weighing 715 g, the ROG Xbox Ally X is powered by an 80Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger stand for fast charging. The device is designed for comfort with contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers, featuring impulse triggers, ABXY buttons, a D-pad, L & R bumpers, full-size analog sticks, and assignable back buttons. It also supports HD haptics and a 6-axis IMU for enhanced gaming control and responsiveness.

ROG Xbox Ally: Details The ROG Xbox Ally handheld runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and a 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD. It features a 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with 500 nits brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC anti-reflection coating. For connectivity, the device supports WiFi 6E (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4. Measuring 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm and weighing 670 g, the ROG Xbox Ally packs a 60Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger stand. The handheld is designed for extended comfort with contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers and features ABXY buttons, a D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers, L & R bumpers, full-size analogue sticks, assignable back buttons, HD haptics, and a 6-axis IMU for responsive, immersive gaming.