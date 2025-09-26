Amazon to swap Android with in-house 'Vega OS' on Fire TV devices: Report

Amazon fall hardware event: What to expect
- Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker: A refreshed version of the Echo Studio could be announced at the event, with the main upgrade likely being the integration of Alexa Plus. Although the AI assistant has been gradually rolled out to Echo Show devices, the new Echo Studio is expected to feature Alexa Plus from launch.
- Coloured Kindle reader: The event invite shows a Kindle displaying a colour illustration, hinting at updates for Amazon’s e-readers. Last year, the Kindle Scribe 2 and Kindle Coloursoft were launched, and Amazon may combine their features into a single updated device.
- Amazon Fire TV: The company is expected to reveal new Fire TV models during the event, with all upcoming devices likely running the anticipated Vega OS platform.
- Other potential launches: There are also rumours that Amazon may unveil its first robot vacuum at the hardware event, though this has not been officially confirmed.
