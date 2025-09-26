Amazon to swap Android with in-house 'Vega OS' on Fire TV devices: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning to move away from Android for Fire TV, with the company expected to launch its own operating system. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing The Verge, Amazon is likely to unveil Vega OS as the replacement for Android on its Fire TV devices during its fall hardware event on September 30.

According to the report, the new OS has been in development for some time. Initial reporting in 2023 indicated Amazon was planning to move away from Android for its Fire TV ecosystem. Since then, the company has reportedly been testing Vega OS internally and collaborating with developers to ensure app compatibility for the platform.

ALSO READ: Amazon schedules event for Sept 30: Echo speaker, Colour Kindle expected While Amazon has not officially commented on the change, a now-edited job listing highlighted the company’s plans. The listing sought an engineering leader to help build a Vega OS product for Fire TV, noting that the app would launch in 2025. Amazon later removed direct mentions of Vega OS from the listing after the information surfaced publicly. The report also stated that Amazon has no plans to roll out Vega OS to existing Fire TV devices. Current Fire TV models will likely continue to receive Android updates, while future devices are expected to ship with the new operating system. This indicates a gradual transition from Android rather than an immediate switch.