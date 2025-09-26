Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta introduces 'Vibes', a Reels-inspired video feed for AI-generated clips

Meta introduces 'Vibes', a Reels-inspired video feed for AI-generated clips

Part of the Meta AI app, Vibes gives users a TikTok or Reels-like space to create, remix, and share AI-made videos, with prompts used for generation appearing as captions

Meta AI's Discover feed 'Vibes'
Meta AI's Discover feed 'Vibes'
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Meta has introduced a new feature called “Vibes” in its Meta AI app for smartphones and on meta.ai on PCs, built around AI-generated videos. The feed looks similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels, but instead of regular user-recorded clips, every video is created or remixed using Meta’s AI tools. Users can make new videos with text prompts or existing media, try out different visual styles, or remix videos that already appear in the feed.

Meta ‘Vibes’ feed: How it works

According to Meta, Vibes is designed to act as a discovery and creation hub for AI video content. Users can start making videos with text prompts or their own media, experiment with styles, or rework videos they come across in the feed. Music, filters, and style changes can be layered in before sharing. Once complete, these AI clips can be posted directly to the Vibes feed, sent privately to friends, or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook Stories or Reels. If an AI video appears on Instagram, tapping it will take viewers to the Meta AI app, where users can remix and create their own version. 
 
At launch, Vibes will show a range of AI-generated videos from creators and communities experimenting with the format. The interface looks much like any other short video feed, with a like button, remix option, comment section, and a sharing arrow. The three-dot menu at the end offers controls to Mute, Hide, Block, or Report. In the same section, users can also give feedback with a thumbs up (Good) or thumbs down (Bad).
 
On the rightmost corner of the feed, a create option opens a prompt box, letting users generate their own videos directly from text. Each video displays the username, song, and caption, which include the prompt of the content. A plus sign appears on the user’s profile picture, allowing others to follow them or view their profile. Meta said that the recommendations will become more personalised as users spend more time browsing and interacting with the feed.  

Manage AI Glasses

 
Beyond Vibes, the Meta AI app remains the control hub for other AI-powered tools. It allows users to manage AI glasses, edit photos and videos, and access the Meta AI assistant for answers, creative ideas, and inspiration. Meta said that they are working closely with visual artists and creators to design more advanced AI media tools. These will be rolled out gradually, based on the current version of Vibes. 
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsGoogle's AIInstagramFacebook

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

