If you have scrolled through Instagram lately, you may have noticed a wave of Reels in an ultra-wide aspect ratio. Users are calling it the 5120×1080 ultra-wide or cinematic strip trend, which gives videos a stretched, panoramic look. Over the years, Instagram has cycled through formats such as GRWM, A Day in My Life, and quote aesthetics. The latest addition is the “thinnest video”, which is now appearing across multiple accounts and is fast becoming a noticeable part of the feed.

The appeal of the trend lies in its visual aesthetic. Everyday clips suddenly appear more polished and dramatic. Many creators are recycling old footage with this new twist, while others are experimenting with travel, landscape, and drone shots that naturally suit the wide format. Some describe it as the “squint-your-eyes” effect, as it forces viewers to focus closely on a narrow slice of the frame.