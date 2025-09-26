Tips to keep in mind
- Shoot in landscape: Record horizontally to maximise the ultra-wide frame.
- Prioritise resolution: Use 4K or higher so cropping does not affect clarity.
- Centre the action: With the top and bottom trimmed, place your subject in the middle to keep it sharp. Use gridlines for precise framing.
How to create 5120×1080 ultra-wide videos for Instagram
- Shoot in landscape mode: Record your video horizontally.
- Use the native editor: Open the video editor and select the free-size crop. Trim the frame down to the maximum narrow width and save as a new clip.
- Third-party apps: Use tools such as InShot, Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, VN, or Canva.
- Set project size: Adjust dimensions to 5120×1080 pixels.
- Crop with mask tool: In apps like InShot, use the mask feature to cut the top and bottom, creating the slim panoramic strip.
- Export: Save the ultra-wide video from your chosen editor.
- Upload to Reels: Add the video on Instagram and check the preview to ensure it has not been cropped or zoomed by the platform.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app