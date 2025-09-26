Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Thinnest video' trend is taking over Instagram Reels: How to create yours

'Thinnest video' trend is taking over Instagram Reels: How to create yours

Here is a guide on how to shoot, edit, and upload ultra-wide 'thinnest videos' on Instagram without losing quality in the feed

Sweta Kumari
Sep 26 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
If you have scrolled through Instagram lately, you may have noticed a wave of Reels in an ultra-wide aspect ratio. Users are calling it the 5120×1080 ultra-wide or cinematic strip trend, which gives videos a stretched, panoramic look. Over the years, Instagram has cycled through formats such as GRWM, A Day in My Life, and quote aesthetics. The latest addition is the “thinnest video”, which is now appearing across multiple accounts and is fast becoming a noticeable part of the feed.
 
The appeal of the trend lies in its visual aesthetic. Everyday clips suddenly appear more polished and dramatic. Many creators are recycling old footage with this new twist, while others are experimenting with travel, landscape, and drone shots that naturally suit the wide format. Some describe it as the “squint-your-eyes” effect, as it forces viewers to focus closely on a narrow slice of the frame. 

Tips to keep in mind

  • Shoot in landscape: Record horizontally to maximise the ultra-wide frame.
  • Prioritise resolution: Use 4K or higher so cropping does not affect clarity.
  • Centre the action: With the top and bottom trimmed, place your subject in the middle to keep it sharp. Use gridlines for precise framing.

How to create 5120×1080 ultra-wide videos for Instagram

  • Shoot in landscape mode: Record your video horizontally.
  • Use the native editor: Open the video editor and select the free-size crop. Trim the frame down to the maximum narrow width and save as a new clip.
  • Third-party apps: Use tools such as InShot, Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, VN, or Canva.
  • Set project size: Adjust dimensions to 5120×1080 pixels.
  • Crop with mask tool: In apps like InShot, use the mask feature to cut the top and bottom, creating the slim panoramic strip.
  • Export: Save the ultra-wide video from your chosen editor.
  • Upload to Reels: Add the video on Instagram and check the preview to ensure it has not been cropped or zoomed by the platform.

Tech News Instagram Viral video Trending

Sep 26 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

