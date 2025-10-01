Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing OS 4.0 rolls out in open beta: Check new feature, eligible devices

Nothing OS 4.0 open beta introduces AI dashboard, camera upgrades, design refinements, and system-level optimisation across eligible Nothing phones

Nothing has kicked off the rollout for the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta. The Android 16-based firmware update includes an AI usage dashboard, the new “Stretch” camera preset, system-level app optimisation, refreshed design elements, extra dark mode, pop-up view multitasking, and overall performance improvements. Here is all you need to know about the release:

Nothing OS 4.0: Eligible phones

  • Nothing Phone (3)
  • Nothing Phone (2)
  • Nothing Phone (2a)
  • Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Nothing OS 4.0: New features

The open beta brings new features across the eligible Nothing Phone models, with exclusives available as listed below:

Phone (3): Essential Space

For the flagship Phone (3), the update introduces an AI usage dashboard within Essential Space. According to the company, this tool provides transparency by allowing users to monitor activity from large AI models directly on their device. Alongside this, Nothing introduces several improvements including:
  • Better lock screen and always-on display (AOD) performance
  • Optimised brightness behaviour
  • Enhanced camera stability
  • Improved Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility
  • Stronger Wi-Fi performance and network stability
  • Overall system stability improvements

Essential Apps and Playground

With Nothing OS 4.0, Essential Apps are now available, allowing users to create AI-powered widgets and share them in Playground. The Phone (3) can support up to six widgets, while other models are limited to two for now. 

Photography

For Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus users, the major highlight is the addition of the “Stretch” Camera preset, developed in collaboration with fashion photographer Jordan
Hemingway. According to the company, this preset alters the way photos are processed, producing richer shadows, extended highlights, and a more cinematic contrast profile. According to the company, the aim is to give images a distinctive, stylised look straight from the Camera app, without requiring post-editing.

App optimisation 

Alongside the creative upgrade, these devices also receive improvements at the system level. The update introduces App optimisation, which allows users to manage how apps launch and run in the background. By streamlining resource allocation, the feature helps reduce startup times and ensures smoother multitasking across frequently used apps. 

Other new features

  • Pop-up View: The new Pop-up View supports two floating app icons, allowing faster task switching and smoother multitasking. Swiping up from the bottom edge minimises a window and a pull down gesture expands it to full screen.
  • Design: Nothing OS 4 brings a refreshed interface with a sharper and more consistent visual style. The update standardises key components, introduces redesigned lock screen clock options, and streamlines the Quick Settings panel to deliver a cleaner, more unified experience across the system.
  • Extra Dark Mode: Earlier, Nothing said that its dark aesthetic will be deeper and smarter, with a new mode designed to reduce eye strain while reducing power consumption.

Nothing OS 4.0: Phone 3a series

The open beta for Phone (3a) series will arrive soon in October, confirmed the company.

Things to be noted

 
Nothing advises users to back up their data, including photos, call logs, and contacts, before installing the open beta. Devices may also experience temporary heating and increased power consumption immediately after the update, which is expected to stabilise shortly.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

