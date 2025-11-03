Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery: Check details

Vivo launches Y19s smartphone in India with 6000mAh battery: Check details

The Vivo Y19s smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and features a 13MP primary camera, 6,000mAh battery, and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance

Vivo Y19s

Vivo Y19s

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Y19s smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with built-in AI features such as AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Enhance for improving details in an image, and more.

Vivo Y19s: Price and variants

Here are the variants of the Vivo Y19s and their prices, as reported by FoneArena:
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
Colours: Titanium Silver, Majestic Green
 

Vivo Y19s: Details

The Vivo Y19s sports a 6.74-inch LCD display of 1600x720 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 700 nits display brightness. For durability, the smartphone comes with SGS certification for drop resistance and is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

Also Read

A customer tries an Apple Inc. iPhone 16 smartphone at the company's new store in Bengaluru

India's smartphone market rises 3% to 48.4 mn units in Jul-Sep quarter

OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro and OPPO Find X9

OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi ready new flagship phones for 2025 launch

OriginOS 6

OriginOS 6 set to arrive on these Vivo, iQOO smartphones from November 2025

Vivo OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Vivo launches Android 16-based OriginOS 6 as FunTouch OS successor in India

Tech Wrap October 14

Tech Wrap Oct 14: Noise Master Buds Max, Vivo X300 series, MAI-Image-1

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15.
 
For imaging, the Vivo Y19s features a 13MP primary camera at the back, assisted by a 0.08MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone features a 5MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, TUV low blue light certification for the display, 200 per cent Super Loud Volume mode, and more.

Vivo Y19s: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch LCD display, 1600x720 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 700nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP primary + 0.08MP secondary
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15

More From This Section

Amazon Echo Dot Max and Studio, Echo Show 8 and 11

Amazon launches four Echo devices powered by Alexa Plus: Check details

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 series launched, India debut set for early Nov: Watch unboxing

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6

OnePlus 15 launched in China with 165Hz display, Ace 6 tags along: Details

Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone

Lava launches Shark 2 4G smartphone for Rs 6,999: Check specs, features

Samsung Galaxy XR headset

Samsung Galaxy XR with Gemini AI, Qualcomm chip, and Android apps launched

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Indian smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon