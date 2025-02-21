After C1 modem, Apple could debut in-house Wi-Fi chip with iPhone 17 series

After introducing its C1 modem chip with the iPhone 16e , Apple is reportedly planning to debut its in-house Wi-Fi chip with the iPhone 17 series. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company aims to replace Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips in iPhones with its own solution, starting with this year's models.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo stated that his latest industry survey indicates all iPhone 17 models will feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips. He noted that this transition will not only reduce costs but also enhance connectivity across Apple devices. In contrast, only the anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to incorporate the new C1 modem, while the standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models will likely continue using Qualcomm's 5G modem.

At the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple said the C1 chip is the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone. The company credited the C1 modem's integration with significantly improving battery life on the device.

iPhone 16e: Details

Price: Rs 59,900

The iPhone 16e retains a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a notched display that houses Face ID sensors. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. On the back, it includes a single 48MP camera.

Powered by a variant of the A18 processor used in the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e offers a 4-core GPU that supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved gaming performance. The chip also integrates a 16-core Neural Engine to enhance machine learning tasks and enable Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16e introduces the Action Button, first seen in the iPhone 15 Pro models, allowing users to customise actions and access AI-powered Visual Intelligence tools.

Additional features include support for Apple's satellite-based services, such as Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, satellite messaging, and Find My tracking. The device also transitions to a USB-C port, aligning it with the latest iPhone models.