After iOS 26.1, Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new

Right after rolling out the iOS 26.1 update, Apple has begun seeding the first developer beta of iOS 26.2 to eligible iPhones. While the previous update introduced the new Liquid Glass setting for adjusting transparency across system elements, iOS 26.2 expands on it with a Lock Screen customisation slider, alongside updates to several native apps including Passwords, Freeform, Reminders, Health, and Podcasts. The update also extends AirPods Live Translation support to users in the European Union.

iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: What’s new

Lock Screen customisation

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update There is a new slider on the Lock Screen that allows users to fine-tune how translucent or frosted the clock appears. When using the "Glass" option, users can make the clock widget look almost entirely clear, or give it a more frosted look. Meanwhile, the separate “Solid” option completely disables the glass-like effect.

Sleep Score in Health Apple has tweaked the scoring ranges for its Sleep Score feature across iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 betas. According to MacRumors, the new breakdown is as follows: Very Low - 0-40 (previously 0-29)

Low - 41-60 (previously 30-49)

OK - 61-80 (previously 50-69)

High - 81-95 (previously 70-89)

Very High - 96-100 (previously 90-100) These scores are available on Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 26.2 beta and viewable in the Health app on iPhone. Alarm in Reminders ALSO READ: Apple's revamped Siri could tap Google Gemini for AI features, web search The Reminders app now allows users to set alarms that trigger when a reminder is due. Enabling the “Urgent” toggle while creating a reminder activates the alarm, which offers “Snooze” and “Slide to Stop” options on the Lock Screen. If snoozed, a countdown timer appears, giving users quick options to complete or reschedule the task.

New features in Podcasts The Podcasts app has gained three new capabilities: automatically generated chapters for easier navigation, mentions of other podcasts within transcripts and playback screens, and direct access to external links mentioned in episodes. Other updates: The Passwords app now includes a section to manage websites where passwords are excluded from auto-save.

Freeform has added support for tables.

Apple News has received an interface refresh with category shortcuts such as Sports, Politics, Business, and Food.

“Flash for Alerts” option in Accessibility settings lets users have the screen flash for incoming alerts.

The Notifications settings now include an “Enhanced Safety Alerts” section for managing earthquake, threat, and emergency alerts. New AirDrop features coming soon? As reported by MacRumors, iOS 26.2 developer beta includes references to a new AirDrop functionality that would allow two users to exchange a PIN code to keep AirDrop active between them for up to 30 days — a significant extension from the current 10-minute limit for contacts.