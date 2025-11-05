After iOS 26.1, Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new

iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: What’s new
Lock Screen customisation
Sleep Score in Health
- Very Low - 0-40 (previously 0-29)
- Low - 41-60 (previously 30-49)
- OK - 61-80 (previously 50-69)
- High - 81-95 (previously 70-89)
- Very High - 96-100 (previously 90-100)
Alarm in Reminders
New features in Podcasts
Other updates:
- The Passwords app now includes a section to manage websites where passwords are excluded from auto-save.
- Freeform has added support for tables.
- Apple News has received an interface refresh with category shortcuts such as Sports, Politics, Business, and Food.
- “Flash for Alerts” option in Accessibility settings lets users have the screen flash for incoming alerts.
- The Notifications settings now include an “Enhanced Safety Alerts” section for managing earthquake, threat, and emergency alerts.
New AirDrop features coming soon?
iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.2 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.
