OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro: Smartphones launching in India this November

November is packed with major smartphone launches from several brands. OnePlus , iQOO, OPPO, Realme , and Lava are all set to introduce new models in their flagship and mid-range segments, including the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, OPPO Find X9 series, Realme GT 8 Pro, and Lava Agni 4. Some of these smartphones are going to be powered by the latest flagship chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, and will offer notable hardware and design upgrades over their predecessors.

Confirmed launches in November 2025:

OnePlus 15

Launch date: November 13

The OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India on November 13. The company has confirmed that the Indian variant of the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will feature the company’s new OnePlus Gaming Technology for smoother gameplay. The OnePlus 15 smartphone will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. OnePlus has also teased the device in three colourways: Sand Dune, Absolute Black and Misty Purple.

The OnePlus 15 launched in China last month and was accompanied by the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to be rebranded as OnePlus 15R in India. However, there has been no official confirmation. OnePlus 15: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772×1272 resolution), 1800 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, with some scenes supporting up to 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP telephoto camera

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,300mAh

Charging: 120W Super Flash Charge, 50W wireless flash charging

Thickness: 8.1 to 8.2mm (depending on the colour variant) iQOO 15

Launch Date: November 26 The iQOO 15 is going to be launched on November 26 in India. The company confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, similar to the model launched in China. Additionally, it will feature a Q3 computing chip, designed specifically to improve gaming performance. The company has confirmed that iQOO 15 will be the first Android smartphone to have a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display and will feature the largest single-layer VC cooling system of 8,000 mm2 area. iQOO 15: Expected specifications Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 6000 nits of peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging OPPO Find X9 series

Launch date: Early November OPPO has confirmed to launch its Find X9 series smartphone in India in early November. The OPPO Find X9 series was globally launched on October 29, and encompasses two models–OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The company has confirmed that both smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and will feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras. OPPO has also stated that the Pro model will feature a 200MP telephoto camera and offer 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording option. Both models will come with the ColorOS 16 interface, based on Android 16. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772 x 1272 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

Operating system: ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 200MP telephoto camera

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,500mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless

Thickness: 8.25mm

Weight: 224g

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated

Colour: Titanium Charcoal, Silk White OPPO Find X9: Expected specifications Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2760 x 1256 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1

Operating system: ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,025mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless

Thickness: 7.99mm

Weight: 203g

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated

Colour: Titanium Grey, Space Black

Realme GT 8 Pro Launch date: November China’s Realme has confirmed the launch of the GT 8 Pro in November in India. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Elite chipset. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a camera system co-developed by Ricoh. Realme has already launched the GT 8 series in its home country in October. Realme GT 8 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, QHD+ (3,136 x 1,440), 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 120W wired

OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7

Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings

Colours: White, Green, Blue