OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro: Smartphones launching in India this November

Confirmed launches in November 2025:
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772×1272 resolution), 1800 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, with some scenes supporting up to 165Hz
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP telephoto camera
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,300mAh
- Charging: 120W Super Flash Charge, 50W wireless flash charging
- Thickness: 8.1 to 8.2mm (depending on the colour variant)
- Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 6000 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
- Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772 x 1272 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Operating system: ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 200MP telephoto camera
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,500mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
- Thickness: 8.25mm
- Weight: 224g
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated
- Colour: Titanium Charcoal, Silk White
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2760 x 1256 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- Operating system: ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,025mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
- Thickness: 7.99mm
- Weight: 203g
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated
- Colour: Titanium Grey, Space Black
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, QHD+ (3,136 x 1,440), 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 120W wired
- OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
- Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings
- Colours: White, Green, Blue
