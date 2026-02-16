Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series could bring major upgrades in 2026: Report

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in September 2026, could bring some of the biggest hardware changes to the iPhone in years. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the upcoming Pro models may feature fresh colour options, a smaller Dynamic Island, improved camera hardware, a larger battery, and more. While these details are based on early reports, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is reportedly shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in recent years.

iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max: What to expect

New colour options

According to the report, one of the expected highlights include a wider range of colours. Apple’s shift from aluminium to titanium in recent Pro models has reportedly made it easier to introduce more colour finishes.

According to the report, Apple is said to be exploring three new colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro, including brown, purple, and burgundy. Additionally, the report suggested that a black variant may still not be offered. If these plans move forward, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could appear more colourful than earlier versions.

Smaller Dynamic Island

The report also stated that the Dynamic Island may shrink slightly. Since it was introduced in 2022, its size has mostly stayed the same. However, Apple may shift some Face ID components beneath the display, which could help reduce the cutout area. Earlier reports that suggested a hole-punch design now seem unlikely.

Camera improvements

As reported, both models may get an upgraded telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 Pro currently uses an f/2.8 telephoto lens, which has remained unchanged for some time. Apple could introduce a wider aperture for iPhone 18 Pro, although exact details have not been shared.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly considering a variable aperture for the main camera sensor, at least on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This could allow better control over depth and improved flexibility while shooting in daylight.

A previous report mentioned that unlike current iPhones with a fixed aperture, this system would physically adjust the lens opening. It could widen in low light for more brightness and narrow in bright scenes for better exposure, while also improving natural background blur, reducing reliance on software-based portrait effects.

According to a previous report, Apple may drop touch gestures for the camera control button on the iPhone 18 Pro and keep only pressure sensing.

Bigger battery

According to the report, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could pack a 5200mAh battery, compared to 5088mAh on the previous Pro Max model. Combined with efficiency improvements from Apple's modem and the latest generation Apple Silicon, battery performance could see noticeable gains.

Apple modem

Apple introduced its in-house modem with select iPhone 16 models, but it did not support mmWave 5G. The report stated that the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to use Apple’s C2 modem across all models.

According to the report, the new modem is said to be more power-efficient, which could help improve battery life without increasing battery size. Some reports also suggest the C2 modem may support satellite-based 5G data, expanding connectivity beyond basic text messaging when outside cellular coverage.

A20 Pro chip

The report noted that, like every new iPhone generation, Apple is expected to introduce upgraded silicon. The iPhone 18 Pro models may feature the new A20 Pro chip, which could be built using a 2nm process for the first time, potentially bringing better performance and improved efficiency.

Apple reportedly may also unveil a new N2 networking chip, following the debut of the N1 chip in the iPhone 17 lineup. However, specific details about the N2 chip are not yet available.