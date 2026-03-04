Apple launches MacBook Neo with A18 Pro chip: Check pricing, availability

Apple has launched MacBook Neo, a new entry-level MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro models. The device introduces a lower price point to Apple’s Mac lineup while retaining features such as an aluminium chassis, Liquid Retina display and macOS support.

The MacBook Neo is designed for everyday computing tasks such as web browsing, document editing and media consumption, and runs macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence features. Apple said the MacBook Neo will be available for pre-order immediately, with sales beginning March 11.

Apple MacBook Neo: India pricing and availability

256GB storage: Rs 69,900

512GB storage (with TouchID): Rs 79,900

Colours: Silver, Indigo, Citrus, Blush

Now available for pre-orders in India

Sale starts March 11

Apple MacBook Neo: What’s new

MacBook Neo is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple said the processor is capable of handling everyday workloads such as web browsing, productivity apps and photo editing, while also supporting on-device AI features in macOS.

The company claims the laptop is up to 50 per cent faster in everyday tasks compared to some Intel Core Ultra 5-based laptops, and up to three times faster in AI-based workloads.

The device uses a fanless design and is built with an aluminium chassis. It weighs 1.23 Kg and is available in four colour options. Apple said the laptop can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408 × 1506 pixels, 500 nits brightness and support for one billion colours.

Other hardware features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones with beamforming and dual side-firing speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include two USB-C ports that can be used for charging or connecting accessories and an external display. The laptop also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.

MacBook Neo ships with macOS Tahoe and supports Apple Intelligence features such as writing tools and live translation. It also includes Continuity features that allow integration with iPhone, including iPhone Mirroring and Universal Clipboard.

MacBook Neo: Specifications