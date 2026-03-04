Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple launches MacBook Neo with A18 Pro chip: Check pricing, availability

Entry-level MacBook starts at Rs 69,900 and runs on iPhone-grade A18 Pro processor, offering a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, fanless design and up to 16 hours of battery life

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 8:20 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Apple has launched MacBook Neo, a new entry-level MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro models. The device introduces a lower price point to Apple’s Mac lineup while retaining features such as an aluminium chassis, Liquid Retina display and macOS support.
 
The MacBook Neo is designed for everyday computing tasks such as web browsing, document editing and media consumption, and runs macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence features. Apple said the MacBook Neo will be available for pre-order immediately, with sales beginning March 11.

Apple MacBook Neo: India pricing and availability

  • 256GB storage: Rs 69,900
  • 512GB storage (with TouchID): Rs 79,900
  • Colours: Silver, Indigo, Citrus, Blush
  • Now available for pre-orders in India
  • Sale starts March 11

Apple MacBook Neo: What’s new

MacBook Neo is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple said the processor is capable of handling everyday workloads such as web browsing, productivity apps and photo editing, while also supporting on-device AI features in macOS.
 

The company claims the laptop is up to 50 per cent faster in everyday tasks compared to some Intel Core Ultra 5-based laptops, and up to three times faster in AI-based workloads.
 
The device uses a fanless design and is built with an aluminium chassis. It weighs 1.23 Kg and is available in four colour options. Apple said the laptop can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.
 
MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408 × 1506 pixels, 500 nits brightness and support for one billion colours.
 
Other hardware features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones with beamforming and dual side-firing speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.
Connectivity options include two USB-C ports that can be used for charging or connecting accessories and an external display. The laptop also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.
 
MacBook Neo ships with macOS Tahoe and supports Apple Intelligence features such as writing tools and live translation. It also includes Continuity features that allow integration with iPhone, including iPhone Mirroring and Universal Clipboard.

MacBook Neo: Specifications

  • Display: 13-inch Liquid Retina, 2408 × 1506 resolution, 500 nits brightness
  • Processor: Apple A18 Pro
  • GPU: 5-core integrated GPU
  • Neural Engine: 16-core
  • Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera
  • Audio: Dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, dual microphones
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, two USB-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Battery: Up to 16 hours battery life (as per Apple)
  • Build: Aluminium chassis, fanless design
  • Operating system: macOS Tahoe
  • Colours: Blush, Indigo, Silver, Citrus

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Air Apple India

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

