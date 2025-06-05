Home / Technology / Tech News / AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

Being developed by CIRG, app to ensure farmers get right price for goats during fesitivals like Eid

Goat
premium
As per some estimates, around Rs 100,000 crore worth of goats is bought and sold during the EID festivities twice a year.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To ensure that goat farmers get the right price during festivals such as Eid, the Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based image processing application that accurately measures the body weight of these animals. CIRG is a premier research institute of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an autonomous organisation.
At present, goat markets in India are highly fragmented, unorganised, and unfavourable for small and marginal farmers as they are overwhelmingly dominated by traders.  These traders typically purchase goats based on their number (called “nug” in Hindi), with little or no attention given to quality, breed, body weight or growth potential of the animals. Black Bengal breed is the most common goat variety found in India. This variety accounts for almost 18 per cent of the total goat population. It is mostly found in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. 
  The application being developed by the CIRG will enable accurate estimation of weight by capturing pictures of the goat from three different angles through a mobile app. After the photos are taken, the AI-based application will analyse the images and calculate the animal’s weight, promoting transparency and fair pricing. 
“India, according to the 2019 livestock census, has around 150-160 million goats, of which more than 80 per cent, that is around 120 million, is reared purely for slaughtering purposes, and Eid is the time when maximum number of goats get slaughtered,” Dr Manish Kumar Chatli, director, ICAR-CIRG, told Business Standard. He said of the 110-120 million goats that are slaughtered in India per year, almost 50-60 million are slau­ghtered during Eid festivities. 
According to some estimates, around ₹1 trillion worth of goats are bought and sold during Eid festivities twice a year. India has the world’s largest goat population. Pakistan and Bangladesh are second and third, respectively, in terms of goat population.
“During Eid, the main criteria for farmers to get a good price for their animals is their phenotypic characteristics. With the new AI-based application, the arbitrariness that results in lower-than-expected price will end, leading to more remuneration for farmers,” Chatli said. 
He said that the application is now going through the data validation stage, and should be out for public use in the next three-four months. 
In India, demand for goat meat is rising with each passing year, and in metro cities, the price fetched for a kilogram (kg) of goat meat is close to ₹1,000. In 2024, India exported around ₹640 crore of goat meat to the world. 
Existing goat breeds in India reach an average body weight of around 25 kg in 14-24 months after birth. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap June 5: OnePlus 13s, Nintendo Switch 2, Sony State of Play 2025

Android 16 QPR Beta 1.1 brings security features introduced at Google I/O25

OnePlus 13s available for pre-orders in India: Check offers, price, specs

WWDC25: Apple may announce new head gestures, camera controls for AirPods

OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes

Topics :Bakr-EidEid celebrationsMeat exportIndian Economy

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story