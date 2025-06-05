OnePlus 13s available for pre-orders in India: Check offers, price, specs

The newly launched OnePlus 13s smartphone is now available for pre-order in India. The new compact smartphone in the flagship OnePlus 13 series can be pre-ordered on the company's website, OnePlus Store App. Customers can pre-order the smartphone until June 12, and avail several limited-time benefits including bank discount, no-interest EMI, and more.

OnePlus 13s: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk

OnePlus 13s: Pre-order details

OnePlus Store App, with several offers. Customers pre-ordering the smartphone can avail a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on select cards. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest EMI plans for up to nine months. Additionally, OnePlus is offering Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds for no additional cost as part of the pre-order offers. The OnePlus 13s is now available for pre-order on the company’s website, theStore App, with several offers. Customers pre-ordering the smartphone can avail a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on select cards. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest EMI plans for up to nine months. Additionally, OnePlus is offering Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds for no additional cost as part of the pre-order offers.

As part of the company’s Easy Upgrade plan, customers can also purchase the OnePlus 13s by paying 65 per cent of its price with 24-months of no-interest EMI. ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad 3 debuts with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, India launch confirmed The OnePlus 13s sale will begin from June 12 on the company’s website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, the smartphone will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and select other retailers. OnePlus 13s: Details The OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640x1216 and supports a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip—the same flagship processor used in the OnePlus 13. For photography, the phone offers a dual rear camera set-up, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone is backed by a 5,850mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 13s also debuts the company’s new AI suite, branded as OnePlus AI. At the centre of this experience is the new, customisable Plus Key, which replaces the traditional Alert Slider and acts as a shortcut to several AI-powered features. One of the key tools is AI Plus Mind, which can analyse and save on-screen content while generating contextual actions—such as automatically creating calendar events from scanned posters or images. ALSO READ: WWDC25: Apple may announce new head gestures, camera controls for AirPods Other notable features in the OnePlus AI suite include AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0.