AI boosts user experience in top-rated apps of 2023, say Google, Apple

Last week, both Google and Apple announced the top apps on their respective app stores, Google Play and App Store. Notably, the winning apps shared an underlying theme: the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The trend of AI utilisation by app developers was also observed by the tech giants. Google, in its statement, said there has been an increase in use of AI by developers to build and offer enhanced user experiences. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Benefits of this can be seen across categories such as learning, wellness, e-commerce, and more. Several local developers on our list this year have integrated AI into their offerings," said a statement from Google.



Apple similarly highlighted that developers are employing generative AI tools as they create innovative apps. "Apps are a reflection of culture, and in 2023, generative AI captured users' collective imagination with its evolution unfolding in real time. Apps started integrating AI throughout the year in various ways. Although many features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see, firsthand, the technology in action and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks," read the press statement from Apple.

Take the case of Level Supermind, a mind performance app, that won the App of the Year at Google Play's Best of 2023 Awards. It uses AI for two purposes: search queries, where, based on what is searched in the search box, the AI responds with related content, and an AI coach, which is an AI chatbot that provides personalised app activity recommendations based on the user's conversation.



Level Supermind's AI Coach comprises two distinct components: personalised Question Answering and Explanation. The first component uses a specialised fine-tuned model to address user queries comprehensively. It not only answers their questions but also explores the underlying causes of their concerns, offering insightful explanations.

The second component is a content recommendation engine. This leverages embedding systems to recommend relevant app content to users. "Using AI, we not only answer important life questions but also recommend the perfect meditation from the app library to address the specific need of the moment," explains Harshil Karia, Co-founder of Level Supermind.

Another app utilising AI is Stimuler, which aids in improving English speaking skills. The app is featured in the 'Best with AI' category.