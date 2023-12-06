Home / Technology / Tech News / AI boosts user experience in top-rated apps of 2023, say Google, Apple

AI boosts user experience in top-rated apps of 2023, say Google, Apple

2023 sees AI integration in top apps, enhancing user experience and innovation

The trend of AI utilisation by app developers was also observed by the tech giants
Shivani Shinde Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Last week, both Google and Apple announced the top apps on their respective app stores, Google Play and App Store. Notably, the winning apps shared an underlying theme: the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The trend of AI utilisation by app developers was also observed by the tech giants. Google, in its statement, said there has been an increase in use of AI by developers to build and offer enhanced user experiences.

"Benefits of this can be seen across categories such as learning, wellness, e-commerce, and more. Several local developers on our list this year have integrated AI into their offerings," said a statement from Google.

Apple similarly highlighted that developers are employing generative AI tools as they create innovative apps. "Apps are a reflection of culture, and in 2023, generative AI captured users' collective imagination with its evolution unfolding in real time. Apps started integrating AI throughout the year in various ways. Although many features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see, firsthand, the technology in action and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks," read the press statement from Apple.

Take the case of Level Supermind, a mind performance app, that won the App of the Year at Google Play's Best of 2023 Awards. It uses AI for two purposes: search queries, where, based on what is searched in the search box, the AI responds with related content, and an AI coach, which is an AI chatbot that provides personalised app activity recommendations based on the user's conversation.

Level Supermind's AI Coach comprises two distinct components: personalised Question Answering and Explanation. The first component uses a specialised fine-tuned model to address user queries comprehensively. It not only answers their questions but also explores the underlying causes of their concerns, offering insightful explanations.

The second component is a content recommendation engine. This leverages embedding systems to recommend relevant app content to users. "Using AI, we not only answer important life questions but also recommend the perfect meditation from the app library to address the specific need of the moment," explains Harshil Karia, Co-founder of Level Supermind.

Another app utilising AI is Stimuler, which aids in improving English speaking skills. The app is featured in the 'Best with AI' category.

Stimuler uses AI-powered voice technology to enhance user fluency with instant AI-generated feedback. The system is unique as it provides feedback on fluency, vocabulary, pronunciation, intonation, grammar, and emotions.

According to the website, the app has been used by over 480,000 people and has a presence in over 200 countries.

SwiftChat was also featured in this category. The app uses conversational AI chatbots to assist students and teachers with personalised learning content in multiple Indian languages.

SwiftChat by ConveGenius aims to improve learning outcomes for school students with over 53 conversational AI chatbots delivering personalised content in 13 regional languages to over 100 million students across India.

GoogleAritificial IntelligenceApple phone apps

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

