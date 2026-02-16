AI Impact summit at Bharat Mandapam: Check entry timings, gate details

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:26 PM IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a general advisory for delegates for the AI Impact Summit 2026, which began at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, February 16. Delegates have been requested to use public transport due to limited parking availability and updated gate access arrangements.
The summit will be held across three areas, with the following timings applicable on February 16:
- Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: Open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
- Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: Closed on February 16 for inauguration by the Prime Minister at 5:00 pm; open to all from February 17 onwards
Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: Open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
Bharat Mandapam convention centre: Gate protocols
According to the revised advisory:
Gate No. 4: Operational for entry between 7:30 am and 2:00 pm only; drop-offs by cars and cabs permitted. After 2:00 pm, access through Gate No. 4 will be regulated as per security protocol
Gate No. 7: Entry from this gate is operational only after 2:00 pm. From Gate No. 7 delegates may proceed via the Business Plaza to enter the convention centre
Gate No. 10: Entry allowed for delegates arriving by Metro
According to the advisory, access through other designated gates will remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol.
Shuttle services will operate from these locations to Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 4. Delegates are also advised to use designated golf carts within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach their respective venues.
Sushma Swaraj Bhawan entry norms
For Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, registered delegates have been advised to use public transport, metro services or cabs due to limited parking space.
Entry will be permitted only through Gate No. 2 for pedestrians, Metro users, drop-offs and self-drive vehicles.
The advisory has urged all registered delegates, including invitees, speakers and attendees, to take note of the revised access protocol and plan their arrival accordingly. They have also been asked to cooperate fully with security and traffic personnel and strictly adhere to on-site instructions to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the event.
In view of the mega event, the Delhi police have deployed over 10,000 personnel and issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage very important person (VIP) movement while minimising inconvenience to commuters.