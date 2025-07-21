Monday, July 21, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

Reportedly, the Quick Recap tool will let WhatsApp users catch up on unread messages across multiple chats, while keeping privacy protected through Meta's Private Processing

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called Quick Recap, which is aimed at helping users quickly catch up on unread messages across multiple chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Quick Recap will allow users to select up to five conversations and receive a summary of what they missed, without having to scroll through every message.
 
The feature is currently available in the latest Android beta (version 2.25.21.12) and is expected to be released in a future update. The report stated that the feature will remain opt-in, giving users full control over whether they want to use it. 
 

Quick Recap: How it works

According to the report, Quick Recap will give a better summary than the usual unread message preview. It will be helpful for users who have not checked WhatsApp in a while, as it shows the main points of conversations. This makes it easier to catch up, especially in busy group chats.
 
The feature will be entirely optional and can be turned on in the app’s settings as per users’ choice. Once enabled, users will be able to tap the Quick Recap icon in the Chats tab, select up to five conversations, and receive concise recaps within seconds. However, chats protected by Advanced Chat Privacy will not be eligible for this feature.

Quick Recap uses Meta’s AI technology to generate summaries, but it does so while protecting user privacy through a system called Private Processing. When users request a recap, the selected message data is processed in a secure, isolated environment. This ensures that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can see the content of the messages or the summaries generated. 
Apart from this Quick Recap, WhatsApp is also using Private Processing for other AI-powered features that are currently under testing. This includes message summarisation of an individual or group chats and for AI-based writing suggestions.

Topics : WhatsApp in India WhatsApp groups WhatsApp privacy

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

