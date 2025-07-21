Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details

DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details

Reportedly, DuckDuckGo is testing a new image filter to hide AI-generated images in search, aiming to improve result quality and reduce generative content clutter

DuckDuckGO

DuckDuckGo

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Web search engine DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that allows users to hide AI-generated images from their search results. The update, as detailed in a report by TechCrunch, comes in response to growing user concerns that AI-created visuals are cluttering search results and making it harder to find real images. With this new setting, users gain more control over the type of content they see, allowing them to filter out AI content in favour of authentic, human-made content.

DuckDuckGo’s AI-generated images filter: What is new

According to the report, the new setting can be accessed by performing a search, navigating to the Images tab, and using a drop-down menu labelled “AI images.” From there, users can choose to either “show” or “hide” AI-generated images. Additionally, the setting can be applied more permanently by enabling the “Hide AI-Generated Images” toggle in search preferences.
 
 
As mentioned in the TechCrunch report, this comes amid rising concerns over "AI slop", a term describing the flood of low-quality media created by generative AI. These visuals, often lacking accuracy or context, can sometimes overwhelm real images in search results. 

Also Read

Premiumsearch engine, browsers

The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?

Open AI

OpenAI may launch its own AI web browser with agentic capabilities soon

Premiumgenerative AI in search, GenAI search impact, future of internet search, AI chatbots vs search engines, GenAI vs SEO, generative engine optimisation (GEO), AI-driven marketing, search engine transformation 2025, conversational AI search, AI summaries

Technological shift: Internet search moves from browser to bots, SEO to GEO

Google

Google case: Indian-origin US judge questions future of search amid AI rise

google, google logo

Google sued for $6.6 billion in UK for abusing dominance in search

DuckDuckGo's example features an image search for a baby peacock, referencing a previous Google controversy where users reported seeing more AI images than real ones when searching for the same term.
 
In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), DuckDuckGo stated: "Our philosophy about AI features is ‘private, useful, and optional.’ Our goal is to help you find what you are looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life – or if you want any at all." 
 
The filter is built on curated open-source blocklists, including the “nuclear” list from uBlockOrigin and the Huge AI Blocklist by uBlacklist. While it may not catch every AI-generated image, DuckDuckGo says the tool significantly reduces the number of such results users will encounter. 
 

More From This Section

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

iPad Pro (2024)

Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air' could debut this year: What to expect

Status Ads and Promoted Channels

Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

Apple

Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold: Report

Topics : search engines website Google search engine artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon