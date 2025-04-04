Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking

Air India has partnered with Apple to integrate Apple’s item tracker, AirTag , with its baggage tracking system and mobile app. This partnership allows Apple device users to track the location of their luggage and share that information with the airline, simplifying the process of finding lost baggage.

Apple introduced the 'Share Item Location' feature last year, enabling travellers to share the location of their AirTag or other compatible 'Find My' network accessories with other parties, including some airlines. Air India has become the first Indian airline to join the list of airlines taking part, which includes British Airways, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Air Canada, Virgin Atlantic, and others.

AirTag integration into Air India’s baggage tracking system: Details

The new feature connects Apple’s Find My network with Air India’s baggage tracking service available on its mobile app and website. If a piece of luggage containing an AirTag is lost, users can generate a Share Item Location link via the ‘Find My’ app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac and share it with the airline .

When the link is shared, Air India gains access to an interactive map showing the item's location, which updates automatically as the item's position changes. Each update includes a timestamp, showing the most recent recorded location.

How to use AirTag’s integration to find lost luggage

If luggage containing an AirTag does not arrive at its destination, customers can report it at Air India’s Baggage Counter at the airport. The airline staff will then file a Property Irregularity Report (PIR).

Users must generate the ‘Share Item Location’ link through the ‘Find My’ app on their Apple device and connect it with the PIR by submitting it via the Air India mobile app or website.

To submit the link via the website, users should go to the ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage’ section in the Customer Support Portal and provide the AirTag location link along with the PIR number.

Similarly, within the Air India mobile app, users can visit the ‘Customer Support Portal,’ select ‘Baggage,’ and then choose ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage’ to enter the AirTag location link.

After submission, Air India will send an email confirming receipt, containing a link to check the baggage status.

Air India said that the AirTag link is used by Air India’s authorised airport teams to track the baggage within airport areas. Once the passenger gets their bag, the location-sharing link automatically stops working or ends after seven days. Additionally, users can manually stop sharing at any time.

To use this feature, Apple devices must run on iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.