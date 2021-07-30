Apple AirTag review: Now, a smart, tech-backed answer to your forgetfulness

I am quite careful with my stuff, but I can’t really say I never misplace little things like keys, umbrellas, remotes, etc. What does someone prone to loosing things do? Use an Apple AirTag maybe. It allows you to trace things back in case you leave them behind by mistake.

What is an Apple AirTag?

It is a coin-sized convex-shaped (middle portion thicker than the edges) tracking device. Its tiny form factor and lightweight build make it easy to place even in the most cramped spaces like a backpack or luggage. It can also be attached to objects like keys with Apple’s keyring accessory (sold separately), and mobile things like bikes, cars, and even pets. In short, there are few things you cannot tag with an AirTag. Once tagged, you can be sure to never lose them ever again. There might, however, be a chase at times, especially if you put the AirTag on a pet that is a sprinter.

How does the Apple AirTag work?

The Apple AirTag is a no-frills tracking device, which is easy to set-up and use. A caveat, though: The AirTag is restricted to the Apple ecosystem – the iPhone primarily. To set it up, bring it near the supported iPhone (iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later) and establish a connection. Follow the on-screen process to set-up the AirTag once the iPhone recognises the AirTag. During the set-up process, you can name individual AirTags for easy identification, if you plan to use more than one AirTag. The AirTags can be renamed afterwards, too, in case you decide to use them with different objects. It takes about a minute to set up the AirTag and the process is fairly simple.

Once your AirTags are linked to the iPhone, you can see all of them listed inside the ‘Items’ list in the Apple’s ‘Find My’ service app. It is through this app that you locate the AirTags, and find them in case any of them or the attached objects go missing. The ‘Find My’ app shows the AirTags’ last seen location. To trace a particular AirTag, tap on its name in the app and then tap on the ‘Find’ option to locate the item. If the AirTag is nearby, the ‘Find’ option shows an on-screen arrow-guided navigation. You can also use the ‘Play Sound’ function to make the AirTag ring; this helps in quick and easy discovery of the AirTag. In case the AirTag is left behind and is not available nearby, the ‘Find’ option shows the AirTag’s last seen location on Apple Maps, which can be used for turn-by-turn navigation to trace the AirTag.

Is there a chance for the AirTag to go missing?

Apple has added enough features to ensure your AirTag does not go missing. There is an option in the ‘Find My’ app to get push notification in case the AirTag is left behind; that minimises your chances of forgetting the AirTag and the things it is tagged on. However, there are some conditions when the AirTags might actually go missing.

If the AirTag is separated from the connected iPhone and goes out of the Bluetooth range, the ‘Find My’ app can track the last seen location of the AirTag. This is one condition where the AirTag can go missing because the ‘Find My’ app can get you the live location of the AirTag only if there are enough iPhones around to detect Bluetooth signals and relay the location back to its owner.

Thankfully, Apple has added a lost mode in the ‘Find My’ app, wherein you can enter your mobile number and set a message. This feature lets the user be notified when the lost AirTag is in range or has been located by the ‘Find My’ network. If a lost AirTag is found by someone, they can tap it using their iPhone or any NFC-capable device and be taken to a website that will display a contact phone number for the owner.

How much does the AirTag cost?

A single unit of the AirTag is available for Rs 3,190 and a pack of four is priced at Rs 10,900. Accessories like the leather key ring and leather loop cost Rs 3,590 and Rs 3,990, respectively.