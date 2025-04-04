iPhone's Photos app gets new features with iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Earlier this week, Apple released the iOS 18.4 update for compatible iPhones, expanding support for Apple Intelligence to more regions, including India. Besides, Apple has made some changes to its built-in applications, including the Photos app. This includes new categories, sorting options, and more.

iOS 18.4: What’s new in Photos app

New filtering options

Apple has added two new options in the Filter menu:

Shared with you: Users can filter to see pictures that others have shared with them.

Not in an Album: Filter that lets users view pictures not stored in an album.

New album sorting option

A new “sort by Date Modification” sorting option has been added to the Photos app with the iOS 18.4 update. This will rearrange the user's albums and folders to move the most recently changed ones to the top. This is in addition to the existing options - Sort by Name and Sort by custom Order.

Additionally, the Albums screen has some minor changes without any functional difference. Grid and List have been renamed to “List View” and “Key Photo.”

Also Read

Disabling albums for privacy

Focusing on privacy, Apple has included a couple of albums by default in the Photos app that can be hidden or be visible as per users' preference. This is in addition to the existing ‘Hidden’ Album. The two new Albums are:

Recently Viewed

Recently Shared

ALSO READ: iOS 19: Apple may drop software support for three iPhone models this year Reorder collections of Utilities and Media Types

With iOS 18.4, Apple has added a new ‘Edit’ button that lets users reorder the Utilities and Media Types list as they like.

Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4

With the iOS 18.4 update, the following Apple Intelligence features are available on compatible iPhones in India: