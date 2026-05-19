Alexa+ can now use AI to generate audio podcast on any topic: What's new

Amazon has introduced a new feature for Alexa+ that lets users generate AI-powered podcast episodes on demand. The feature, called Alexa Podcasts, can create short audio episodes on almost any topic. According to Amazon, users can ask Alexa about a subject they are interested in, and the assistant gathers information, prepares a structure, and generates an audio episode using AI-created host voices. The company said that the feature is aimed at making learning and information consumption easier and more conversational. Alexa Podcasts is currently available to Alexa+ users in the US.

What is Alexa+?

READ: Amazon combines Rufus, Alexa+ to bring agentic AI-led shopping experience According to Amazon, Alexa+ is an upgraded version of Alexa that focuses on more advanced and conversational AI tasks. It can answer detailed questions, summarise information, help with planning, manage calendars, shop online, and work across multiple users in a household. Alexa+ also connects with Amazon services such as Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Photos.

Alexa Podcasts: How it works According to Amazon, the assistant has access to information from several major publishers and news organisations, including the Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, TIME, Forbes, Business Insider, Politico, and USA Today. The company noted that this allows Alexa+ to generate more up-to-date and detailed responses. Using generative AI, Alexa+ can turn large amounts of information into short, podcast-style audio lessons based on topics users want to learn about. To create a podcast episode, users only need to ask Alexa about a topic they want to learn more about. Alexa then collects information, prepares an outline and shows users a summary of what the episode will include. Users can adjust the topic, length, or direction before the final audio is generated.

READ: Google I/O starts today: How to watch keynote event live, what to expect Once ready, the podcast becomes available through Echo Show devices and the Alexa app. Users can also find saved episodes in the Music and More section of the app and listen to it while travelling or commuting. What can users create podcasts about? Amazon mentioned that the feature can cover a wide range of topics. Users can generate episodes about trending news, sports highlights, movies, travel destinations, hobbies, or educational topics. For example, Alexa can create podcasts explaining the Apollo missions, Tokyo’s culture, homebrewing, photography, or even leadership strategies for work.