OnePlus halts OxygenOS 16 update rollout over boot-related problems

OnePlus has paused the rollout of two recent OxygenOS 16 software updates after some users reportedly began facing abnormal restart and boot-related issues after installing them. The affected builds include OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and OxygenOS 16.0.5.XXX.

The company confirmed the decision through a post on its community forum, stating that the rollout was stopped as a precautionary measure while its engineering teams investigate the root cause and work on a fix to prevent wider stability concerns.

According to According to OnePlus , the issue is currently being handled on priority, and the software rollout will resume only after the update passes additional stability and reliability checks.

READ: Your premium Android phone may not get Gemini Intelligence: Check reason However, the company has not provided a timeline for when the OxygenOS 16 builds will become available again for eligible devices. OnePlus also acknowledged the inconvenience caused to affected users and said it is reviewing its internal testing and quality assurance processes to help minimise the chances of similar software-related problems in future updates. READ: iOS 27 may bring ChatGPT-style Siri app and Genmoji changes: What to expect The company has not officially revealed which devices were included in the paused rollout. However, reports suggest the updates were meant for users in India and the US, and may have covered devices ranging from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 to newer OnePlus smartphones.