OnePlus halts OxygenOS 16 update rollout over boot-related problems

OnePlus has paused the rollout of two recent OxygenOS 16 software updates after some users reportedly began facing abnormal restart and boot-related issues after installing them. The affected builds include OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and OxygenOS 16.0.5.XXX.
The company confirmed the decision through a post on its community forum, stating that the rollout was stopped as a precautionary measure while its engineering teams investigate the root cause and work on a fix to prevent wider stability concerns.
According to OnePlus, the issue is currently being handled on priority, and the software rollout will resume only after the update passes additional stability and reliability checks.
OnePlus also acknowledged the inconvenience caused to affected users and said it is reviewing its internal testing and quality assurance processes to help minimise the chances of similar software-related problems in future updates.
In related news, OnePlus has also started rolling out the OxygenOS 16.1 update for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 series, introducing several new interface and AI-focused features.
The update adds a new Live Space feature, a pill-shaped lock screen capsule similar to Samsung’s Now Bar, alongside an Organise tab that can automatically rearrange app drawer and home screen icons with a single tap.
OnePlus has also introduced refreshed animations, upgraded AI capabilities, and a redesigned camera app interface that resembles the layout seen on recent iPhones.