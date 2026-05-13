Googlebook platform combines Android and ChromeOS with Gemini at centre

Google has unveiled a new laptop category, Googlebook. As per the company, the Googlebook is built around Gemini Intelligence and deeper integration with the Android ecosystem. Announced during The Android Show 2026 on May 12, Googlebook is positioned as Google’s next step beyond Chromebooks, combining Android apps, ChromeOS features, and AI-powered assistance into a single experience. It is said to focus heavily on AI-assisted workflows, cross-device continuity, and premium hardware designs.

According to Google, the first Googlebook devices will arrive later this year through partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The company says more details about devices and availability will be announced later this year.

ALSO READ: Google previews Android 17 features ahead of I/O: Check what's coming What is Googlebook Google describes Googlebook as a new type of laptop platform designed around Gemini Intelligence rather than a traditional operating system-first approach. Instead of treating AI as a separate chatbot window, Google says Gemini will be integrated directly into how users interact with the laptop itself. Googlebook: Key features One of the main features shown was Magic Pointer. According to Google, the Magic Pointer runs on an AI model that understands and interprets the user's action. As per the company, it has voice, text, and image understanding. Moving or wiggling the cursor can trigger contextual Gemini suggestions based on what is visible on screen.

For voice understanding, Google demonstrated that a user hovered his cursor over three items of a list and asked it to add them to a separate list. Notably, the user did not name the items, nor did they specifically say where they had to be pasted. Gemini recognised the names of the items as well as the paste location because the user pointed at them while giving that command. In another example, the user pointed the Magic Pointer at a time slot in a meeting scheduler and asked to change the time. Gemini understood the verbal command and adjusted the timing accordingly.

Google also demonstrated its image understanding capability in which the user hovered over an image of a handwritten note on screen that had an address. Then the user moved the Magic Pointer over an image of the London Eye. The Magic Pointer was able to understand the user’s intent here and opened navigation to go from the former to the latter. Google also demonstrated Create your Widget, which allows users to generate custom widgets through natural language prompts instead of manually configuring them. In one example, Gemini pulled information from Gmail, Calendar, and the web to create a single dashboard containing travel details, reservations, and reminders.

ALSO READ: Is AI changing how humans write, communicate, and express online? Focus on Android ecosystem and cross-device use A major part of Googlebook appears to be tighter integration with Android devices. Google says the platform is built partly on Android’s technology stack, allowing Android apps and services to work more seamlessly across phones and laptops. During the announcement, Google showed examples where users could interact with phone apps directly from the laptop without switching devices. The company also introduced a feature called “Quick Access,” which allows users to browse, search, and use files stored on their phone directly from the laptop’s file browser without manually transferring them.