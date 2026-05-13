Android Auto to get a boost with immersive navigation, Gemini Intelligence

Google has announced a major set of upgrades for Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, introducing a refreshed in-car experience, upgraded Google Maps navigation, new entertainment features, and deeper Gemini integration. The announcements were made during The Android Show 2026 on May 12, where the company outlined how Android Auto will become more personalised, visually richer, and more context-aware across supported vehicles.

According to Google, several of these features will begin rolling out later this year across compatible cars and Android devices.

Refreshed Android Auto experience

Google says Android Auto is getting a refreshed experience with updated visuals, new customisation options, and expanded dashboard functionality. The company says the update brings Material 3 Expressive design elements such as smoother animations, updated fonts, wallpapers, widgets, and edge-to-edge Google Maps support to the car interface.

The refreshed experience is also designed to adapt to different types of car displays, including ultrawide, circular, and uniquely shaped screens. Users will additionally be able to place widgets like contacts, weather updates, garage controls, and shortcuts directly on the dashboard while navigating. A major part of the update is a new Google Maps feature called “Immersive Navigation.” According to Google, this adds a more detailed 3D navigation view with buildings, terrain, overpasses, lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs displayed more prominently. The company says the feature is aimed at making turns, merges, and lane changes easier to understand while driving.

Video playback and Dolby Atmos support For the first time, Android Auto will support video playback in supported vehicles while parked or charging. Google says users will be able to watch apps like YouTube in 60fps full HD later this year. The feature will initially roll out to supported vehicles from Mahindra, Tata, BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, and Volvo. Google also says videos will automatically transition to audio-only playback once the vehicle starts moving in supported apps, allowing users to continue listening safely while driving. Alongside video support, Android Auto is also getting Dolby Atmos spatial audio support in compatible apps and vehicles. According to Google, the feature will first arrive in supported models from Mahindra, Tata, BMW, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, and Volvo.

ALSO READ: Samsung, OnePlus phones to get AirDrop-compatible Quick Share: Check models The company also says media apps such as Spotify and YouTube Music are receiving interface improvements designed to make them easier to use inside cars. Gemini becoming more integrated Google says Gemini is now rolling out more widely on Android Auto for tasks such as answering questions, brainstorming ideas, and helping users complete actions while driving. Separately, the company says phones that support Gemini Intelligence will also bring more advanced contextual Gemini features into Android Auto later this year. One of the showcased features is Magic Cue. According to Google, it can understand context from messages, emails, and calendar information to suggest relevant actions. In one example demonstrated by the company, if a friend texts an address, Gemini can identify the context, find the required information, and prepare a suggested reply in a single tap.

Google also showed Gemini handling actions such as ordering food through DoorDash directly from the car interface while driving. More upgrades for cars with Google built-in Cars with Google built-in are also receiving additional upgrades later this year. Google says these vehicles will gain support for more apps, including video apps, games, and meeting apps such as Zoom. According to the company, Gemini in cars with Google built-in will also work more deeply with vehicle hardware. Google says the assistant will be able to answer vehicle-specific questions, such as identifying dashboard warning lights or checking whether large objects may fit inside the trunk.