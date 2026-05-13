AI travel bots gain traction as users seek faster itinerary planning

Myra, Diya, and Tara, the artificial intelligence-powered assistants of popular travel aggregators MakeMyTrip (MMT), Yatra, and Ixigo, are taking center stage in company strategies, as consumer behaviour increasingly shifts toward using AI for quicker, more dedicated solutions.

Prosus-backed Ixigo is the latest addition to this list, having re-built its app to integrate native AI for solving consumer inquiries across the platform. Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO, and Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer (CEO), Ixigo said, “We believe the future of travel will be agent-led, with AI that can understand intent, take proactive actions, and assist travellers seamlessly before, during, and after their trips.”

The Gurugram-headquartered company launched Tara (Travel Assistant and Recommendation Agent) on Wednesday, as a multimodal AI-native assistant, that goes beyond a transactional experience to make travel search and bookings a more conversational and intuitive experience, in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. In August 2025, MakeMyTrip (MMT) launched Myra, its multilingual travel assistant integrated with its core AI-led model. Cut to May 2026, MMT has further polished the model and launched Myra 2.0. The travel aggregator reported it has crossed 3 million conversations a quarter, with over 45 per cent of usage now coming from tier II and smaller cities. Voice usage runs roughly 50 per cent higher in non-metro markets than in metros. Customers can interact with Myra in English and Hindi.

“Travel sits at the intersection of real-time data, where prices and inventory change are dynamic in nature, and high personal variance, where the same query can mean very different things depending on who is asking and why. Myra is built to read both layers, the live inventory and the human context, and to personalise based on both,” said Rajesh Magow, cofounder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip. With rising adoption of AI across tier II and III markets, companies are betting on opportunities boosted by conversational, multilingual and intent-driven searches as the next phase of digital travel. Yatra launched Diya (Digital Intelligent Yatra Advisor), a generative AI-led multilingual model for travel and hotel bookings last year, with promising results.