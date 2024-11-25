Business Standard
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, Pixels, more

The discontinued iPhone 15 Pro model is available on Flipkart at a discounted price, while standard iPhone 15 models have their prices reduced even further

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced offers on smartphones as part of its Black Friday Sale. During the sale period, from November 24 to November 29, Flipkart is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans and trade-in deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google and more. Additionally, customers can avail 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions from select banks – including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, and IDFC. Select smartphones are also available at discounted price during the sale period. Here are the details:
 
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on iPhones
 
Flipkart is offering discounts on the iPhone 15 series, including the now discontinued iPhone 15 Pro. While Apple has already reduced the prices of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, Flipkart is offering additional discounts to these models.
 
 
iPhone 15 Pro
 
  • Launch price: Rs 134,900 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 103,999 onwards
iPhone 15 Plus
  • Selling price: Rs 79,900 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 64,999 onwards
iPhone 15

  • Selling price: Rs 69,900 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 57,999 onwards
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy
 
During Flipkart’s sale period Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 series models as well as the current generation foldable smartphones are also available at discounted price. Last year's Galaxy S23 is also available at a reduced price. Here are the details:
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 144,999 onwards
Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 89,999 onwards
Galaxy S24 Plus
  • Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 64,999 onwards
Galaxy S23
  • Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
  • Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 38,999 onwards
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 9 series
 
During the sale period, customers purchasing the latest Google Pixel 9 series smartphones can avail discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select bank cards, bringing the net effective price down. Here are the details:
 
Google Pixel 9
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4000
  • Effective sale price: Rs 75,999 onwards
Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 10000
  • Effective sale price: Rs 99,999 onwards
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Launch price: Rs 124,999 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 10000
  • Effective sale price: Rs 1,14,999 onwards
Google Pixel 9 Po Fold
  • Launch price: Rs 172,999 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 10000
  • Effective sale price: Rs 162,999 onwards
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Other deals
 
Smartphones from other brands such as Nothing, Motorola, Vivo and Realme are also available at discounted prices. Additionally, there are also offers on select Samsung Galaxy A series models and on the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) model.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

