Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Black Friday sale: Check offers on Galaxy Z folds, S24 Ultra, more

Samsung Black Friday sale: Check offers on Galaxy Z folds, S24 Ultra, more

In the Samsung Black Friday sale, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models are available at a discounted price, while there are bank cashback offers and trade-in deals on Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Black Friday sale

Samsung Black Friday sale

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung India has announced discounts and bank offers on its range of Galaxy smartphones as part of its Black Friday sale period. During the sale, Samsung’s latest foldable devices as well as the flagship Galaxy S24 series are offered with bank cashback offers, upgrade bonuses on trade-in deals and more. Samsung is also offering last year’s Galaxy S23 series smartphones at a discounted price. Here are the details:

Samsung Black Friday sale: Offers on Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6
 
During Samsung’s Black Friday sale period, both Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones will be available at a discounted price. Additionally, Customers can opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 24 months with monthly payment starting from Rs 4028 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and from Rs 2500 for Galaxy Z Flip 6.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

More From This Section

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro launching today: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel

Robotics, precision manufacturing hot bets for investors: Accel's Prakash

innovation

Cabinet approves continuation of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2028

nvidia

Nvidia showcases AI model that can modify voices, generate novel sounds

Recall on Copilot PCs

Microsoft previews Recall, Click to Do on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs

  • Launch price: Rs 164,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy S24 series
 
Samsung is offering bank cashback offers and upgrade bonus on trade-in deals while purchasing a Galaxy S24 series model. For example, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at an effective price of Rs 109,999 onwards, which is inclusive of a cashback of Rs 8000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs 12000. Alternate to the upgrade bonus, customers can also opt for additional cashback of Rs 12000. There are similar offers on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. Here are the details:
Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999 onwards
  • Cashback: Rs 8,000
  • Upgrade bonus/ cashback: Rs 12,000
  • Effective price: Rs 109,999 onwards
Galaxy S24
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards
  • Upgrade bonus/ cashback: Rs 13,000
  • Effective price: Rs 61,999 onwards
Galaxy S24 Plus
  • Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 64,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)
Samsung Galaxy S23 series
 
There are also offers on last year’s flagship Galaxy S23 series as well as on the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition model. Here are the details:
 
Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Launch price: Rs 124,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 74,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)
Galaxy S23
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 38,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)
Galaxy S23 FE
  • Launch price: Rs 54,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 29,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)

Also Read

Tech Wrap November 25

Tech wrap Nov 25: HMD Fusion launched, Samsung cloud gaming, Gemini AI

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: An AI companion with massive display

Samsung Gaming Hub preview

Samsung debuts cloud gaming platform 'Gaming Hub' for Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Black Friday Sale

Black Friday sale: Samsung announces offers and deals on Galaxy wearables

Tech Wrap November 19

Tech wrap Nov 19: Samsung One UI 6 Watch, OPPO Reno 13, vintage iPhone

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Black Friday sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon