Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check offers on Samsung, Apple and more

Amazon India’s Great Freedom Festival sale will go live on July 31 at 12 pm, offering deals across categories, including smartphones, electronics, and accessories. Prime members will get early access on July 30.

The e-commerce platform will offer instant bank discounts, no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMI), and cashback deals on select payment methods. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed the pricing for select smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Date and time

For all users: Starts July 31, 2025 at 12:00 pm

For Prime members: Starts July 30, 2025 at 12:00 pm

Smartphone deals to watch out for:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Sale price: Starts at Rs 79,999

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered at Rs 79,999 onwards, including all applicable deals and bank offers. These deals and offers include bank discounts on select bank cards and additional cashback offers with select payment methods. It will also include benefits offered with regard to no-interest EMI transactions. You need to select an eligible card at the time of checkout to avail of these.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in 2024 at Rs 129,999. It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate with Vision booster. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. It packs a 5000mAh battery. Apple iPhone 15 Sale price: Starts at Rs 58,249 The Apple iPhone 15 will be available at a starting price of Rs 58,249 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, including all applicable deals and bank offers. These include EMI transactions, along with additional cashback offers on select payment methods. The Apple iPhone 15 was launched in 2024 at Rs 79,900. The smartphone is powered by Apple A16 Bionic processor. It sports a 6.1-inch display of a 60Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode as AI browser race intensifies: What's new OnePlus 13R Sale price: Starts at Rs 36,999 The OnePlus 13R will be available at a starting price of Rs 36,999, after adjusting all applicable deals and bank offers. The smartphone was launched earlier this year at Rs 42,999 onwards. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 13R sports a quad-curved display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Sale price: Starts at Rs 124,999 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available at a starting price of Rs 124,999, inclusive of all applicable deals.