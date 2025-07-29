Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode as AI browser race intensifies: What's new

Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode as AI browser race intensifies: What's new

Microsoft Edge's new Copilot Mode brings AI-powered tools into the browser, enabling users to search, summarise, and complete tasks with optional voice input

Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge

Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has introduced a new Copilot Mode in its Edge browser, adding AI-powered features designed to assist users while they browse the web. The feature must be manually enabled. Once turned on, users can search, ask questions, and interact with the web through Microsoft Copilot, which it has integrated directly into the browser interface. Based on the capabilities, it might be safe to say that Copilot Mode sits between Google Chrome’s early Gemini integration and the more extensive AI features offered by dedicated browsers like Perplexity’s Comet.
 
According to a Microsoft, this mode can understand what users are doing online and suggest relevant next steps, summaries, or even help take action on their behalf, like booking a restaurant or comparing hotel prices. The final execution of bookings rests with the users at present, however, according to Microsoft, soon Copilot will take care of that too.
 

What is Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge

Copilot Mode in Edge enables users to interact with Microsoft Copilot alongside their regular web activity. The AI assistant can offer suggestions, summarise web pages, and help users complete tasks such as drafting content, creating shopping lists, or looking up substitutes in recipes. For example, while browsing a cooking website, users can ask Copilot how to make a recipe vegan, and the AI will suggest ingredient replacements. It can also directly display a summarised version of a recipe, helping users skip lengthy introductions.

Also Read

Microsoft's Recall feature

Brave and AdGuard join Signal in blocking Microsoft's Recall feature

Artificial Intelligence

AI agents are here: What they are capable of and where things can go wrong

Copilot Plus Surface Laptop for Business

Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Windows 11 new update (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft details on-device AI capabilities coming with Windows 11 update

Tech Wrap July 16

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

 
According to Microsoft, Copilot Mode is designed to serve as an “agentic” AI capable of helping users perform everyday tasks such as booking a hotel room, comparing products, or planning trips. With permission, Copilot can access all open tabs to better understand the user's activity, especially during tasks like researching flights across multiple sites or comparing product reviews.
 
In the future, Copilot will also be able to prompt users to pick up where they left off by remembering their browsing context and suggesting next steps in ongoing projects. For now, actions like bookings are still manual, but Microsoft plans to expand Copilot’s capabilities to work with user-provided credentials or history.

Privacy and control

Microsoft emphasises that Copilot will only access a user’s browsing data when explicitly allowed. This access will be clearly indicated through visual cues within the browser. The feature is optional and must be enabled by the user; it is turned off by default currently.

Availability and system requirements

Copilot Mode is now available for Edge users on both Windows and macOS. Users can try the feature by enabling Copilot in supported versions of the browser.

More From This Section

Samsung One UI 8 update

One UI 8 prevents bootloader unlock on Samsung Galaxy phones: What it means

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Tech Wrap July 28

Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Google, Android Earthquake Alert System, earthquake alert system, google earthquake alert system, Google india earthquake alert system, earthquake alert system in india

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations

Meta's sEMG wristband

Meta builds gesture-based wristband for hands-free device control: Report

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Microsoft Edge Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon