One UI 8 prevents bootloader unlock on Samsung Galaxy phones: What it means

Samsung is reportedly disabling bootloader unlocking on its Galaxy smartphones, preventing users from installing custom ROMs and modifying the Android system. According to a report by Android Authority, the change is expected to roll out with the Android 16-based One UI 8 update.
Until now, bootloader unlocking was restricted only on Galaxy models sold in the US. However, with One UI 8, Samsung appears to be expanding the limitation to more global variants. While the company has not officially announced the move, the restriction has been spotted on the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, both of which ship with One UI 8. The Verge also reports that beta builds of One UI 8 running on the Galaxy S25 block bootloader unlocking, something that was possible on One UI 7. ALSO READ: Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new
What is bootloader unlocking?
Unlocking the bootloader refers to disabling the security lock on a smartphone’s bootloader, allowing users to install third-party firmware or custom versions of Android. This process is commonly used by developers or some users to flash custom ROMs or gain full control over a device's software.
Custom ROMs — where “ROM” stands for Read-Only Memory — are alternative versions of Android that replace the default OS. These ROMs often provide additional features, performance improvements, and more extensive customisation options. They also allow users to remove pre-installed system apps.
What does this change mean for users?
For users who rely on bootloader access to install custom ROMs, root their devices, or experiment with kernels and mods, Samsung’s move represents a significant restriction. If the bootloader can no longer be unlocked, it effectively limits the user’s ability to alter the system software or customise the Android experience beyond what Samsung offers.
Also Read
As of now, bootloader unlocking remains possible on existing Samsung models not yet updated to One UI 8. However, that may no longer be the case once these devices receive the update or with the launch of future Galaxy smartphones.
Why Samsung may be locking the bootloader
While unlocking a bootloader offers users more control, it also introduces a number of security concerns. Devices with unlocked bootloaders are more vulnerable to malicious software and unauthorised modifications, which can compromise user data and system integrity.
In addition to these security risks, an unlocked bootloader typically voids a device’s warranty. Some sensitive apps — particularly financial and banking apps — may also refuse to run on such devices due to safety concerns. Given these factors, Samsung may be opting to tighten bootloader controls to maintain device security, protect user data, and ensure compatibility with sensitive applications.