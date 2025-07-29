Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode as AI browser race intensifies: What's new

Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode as AI browser race intensifies: What's new

Microsoft Edge's new Copilot Mode brings AI-powered tools into the browser, enabling users to search, summarise, and complete tasks with optional voice input

Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge
Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has introduced a new Copilot Mode in its Edge browser, adding AI-powered features designed to assist users while they browse the web. The feature must be manually enabled. Once turned on, users can search, ask questions, and interact with the web through Microsoft Copilot, which it has integrated directly into the browser interface. Based on the capabilities, it might be safe to say that Copilot Mode sits between Google Chrome’s early Gemini integration and the more extensive AI features offered by dedicated browsers like Perplexity’s Comet.
 
According to a Microsoft, this mode can understand what users are doing online and suggest relevant next steps, summaries, or even help take action on their behalf, like booking a restaurant or comparing hotel prices. The final execution of bookings rests with the users at present, however, according to Microsoft, soon Copilot will take care of that too.

What is Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge

Copilot Mode in Edge enables users to interact with Microsoft Copilot alongside their regular web activity. The AI assistant can offer suggestions, summarise web pages, and help users complete tasks such as drafting content, creating shopping lists, or looking up substitutes in recipes. For example, while browsing a cooking website, users can ask Copilot how to make a recipe vegan, and the AI will suggest ingredient replacements. It can also directly display a summarised version of a recipe, helping users skip lengthy introductions.
 
According to Microsoft, Copilot Mode is designed to serve as an “agentic” AI capable of helping users perform everyday tasks such as booking a hotel room, comparing products, or planning trips. With permission, Copilot can access all open tabs to better understand the user's activity, especially during tasks like researching flights across multiple sites or comparing product reviews.
 
In the future, Copilot will also be able to prompt users to pick up where they left off by remembering their browsing context and suggesting next steps in ongoing projects. For now, actions like bookings are still manual, but Microsoft plans to expand Copilot’s capabilities to work with user-provided credentials or history.

Privacy and control

Microsoft emphasises that Copilot will only access a user’s browsing data when explicitly allowed. This access will be clearly indicated through visual cues within the browser. The feature is optional and must be enabled by the user; it is turned off by default currently.

Availability and system requirements

Copilot Mode is now available for Edge users on both Windows and macOS. Users can try the feature by enabling Copilot in supported versions of the browser.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One UI 8 prevents bootloader unlock on Samsung Galaxy phones: What it means

Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations

Meta builds gesture-based wristband for hands-free device control: Report

Topics :Microsoft CopilotMicrosoftMicrosoft EdgeTechnology

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story