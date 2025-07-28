Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India, priced at Rs 14,999, expanding the Redmi Note 14 lineup. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, the device includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new variant joins the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models already in circulation.

The Perplexity app for macOS has incorporated Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, enabling integration with system-level apps like Apple Notes, Reminders, and Calendar. This enhancement allows the AI assistant to perform essential actions beyond search, including setting reminders and accessing files from platforms like Google Drive, as per Perplexity.

Google adds 'AI Mode' option upfront on Android Search widget Google is adding an AI Mode shortcut to its Android Search homescreen widget, offering users quick access to generative AI tools right from the home screen. According to 9to5Google, the new shortcut is now available across both beta and stable versions of the Google app (v16.28), marking another step in Google's effort to deepen generative AI integration across its mobile ecosystem. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time game remake may debut earlier than expected The release of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake may be closer than originally anticipated. PC Gamer reports that Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet indicated at the recent annual general meeting that the remake would launch "very soon." Although Insider Gaming had earlier stated a release was expected before April 2026, the timeline now appears to have moved up.

Apple iPad Pro 2025: M5 chip to dual front cameras, check expected upgrades Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its next iPad Pro later this year, featuring significant hardware enhancements while retaining its slim profile. Though the external design is expected to stay consistent, internal improvements such as a new processor, better wireless capabilities, and increased RAM are likely. The iPad Pro with M5 chip is expected to launch around September or October 2025. Brave and AdGuard join Signal in blocking Microsoft's Recall feature Microsoft’s Recall feature, which captures automatic screenshots on Copilot Plus PCs, continues to attract criticism. As reported by The Verge, Brave and AdGuard have followed messaging app Signal in disabling the AI-driven feature. These developers are blocking Recall from accessing user content due to significant privacy concerns.

Apple's next-gen TV 4K and HomePod Mini 2 likely coming later this year Apple is expected to expand its smart home lineup later this year with updated versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini. According to 9To5Mac, the new devices may feature internal hardware upgrades to support Apple Intelligence. While a dedicated Home hub was also expected in 2025, development delays may push its release further. Meta builds gesture-based wristband for hands-free device control Meta is working on a gesture-based wristband that allows users to interact with digital devices through subtle hand movements. A post on Meta’s blog explains that the wearable uses muscle activity to perform functions such as cursor control, app launching, and message composition—without needing a screen or keyboard. The device is designed for broad accessibility, letting users “write” in the air or on surfaces like a table or their leg.

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations Google has acknowledged shortcomings in its Android Earthquake Alert System, particularly during the 2023 earthquake in Turkey. A BBC report reveals that although the system was intended to alert millions within 98 miles of the epicenter, only 469 users received the top-tier warning during the initial 7.8 magnitude quake. iOS 26 public beta hands-on: Liquid Glass, simplified UI, and new AI tools Testing the iOS 26 public beta on the iPhone 16e reveals a glimpse into Apple’s upcoming software update. Despite minor bugs typical of beta releases, the overall experience is stable. Key features include the new Liquid Glass aesthetic, a simplified interface, and enhanced AI-powered capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review: A mainstream-ready flip-style foldable? The Galaxy Z Flip 7 stands out in the flip phone category with its refined design and improved cover display. Daylight camera performance has also seen an upgrade. On the software side, One UI 8 delivers a seamless experience, and Galaxy AI adds practical enhancements. Sony WF-C710N review: Big on sound, smart features with budget sensibility Sony’s WF-C710N earbuds strike a balance between performance and affordability. They deliver clear, well-rounded audio with excellent mids, customizable EQ settings, and intelligent features like Adaptive Sound Control and DSEE. Battery life is impressive, even when ANC is active.