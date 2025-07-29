Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 29. The detailed guide below can be followed to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 29, giving players an opportunity to claim special in-game rewards like elite costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonuses.
 
These codes are available for a short duration and come with a limited redemption quota, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes, followed by a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them and collect your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 29 are:
  • FFGHY7UKJ9L8
  • ASDFG6HJ8K1L
  • QWERT9YUI5OP
  • ZXCVB3NML0K8
  • HGFDS7AP2O1I
  • MNBVCX9Z0LKJ
  • RTYUIO3P5LKM
  • FFDTR7HY6TG5
  • FVBNM8JIUYT2
  • WERTG6YHFVB5
  • YUIPK9JHGFD4
  • ZXCASQ1W2E3R
  • FGYHJT7U6I5O
  • LKJHGFDSAQ1W

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they are automatically credited to the user’s account.
 
These redemption codes can unlock limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic gear. 
  Because each code supports only 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for just twelve hours, players are encouraged to claim them as soon as possible.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations

Meta builds gesture-based wristband for hands-free device control: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE phone with One UI 8 is in the works: What to expect

Perplexity's Mac app can now perform system tasks using MCP: What it means

Topics :online gamingGamingonline games

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story