Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 29, giving players an opportunity to claim special in-game rewards like elite costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonuses.

These codes are available for a short duration and come with a limited redemption quota, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Below is the list of currently active codes, followed by a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them and collect your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 29 are:

FFGHY7UKJ9L8

ASDFG6HJ8K1L

QWERT9YUI5OP

ZXCVB3NML0K8

HGFDS7AP2O1I

MNBVCX9Z0LKJ

RTYUIO3P5LKM

FFDTR7HY6TG5

FVBNM8JIUYT2

WERTG6YHFVB5

YUIPK9JHGFD4

ZXCASQ1W2E3R

FGYHJT7U6I5O

LKJHGFDSAQ1W

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they are automatically credited to the user’s account.