Apple App Store Awards 2025: 45 finalists across 12 categories announced

2025 Apple App Store Awards finalists
iPhone app of the year finalists
- BandLab: For helping musicians record and mix tracks with a community.
- Ladder: For taking the guesswork out of strength training.
- Tiimo: For presenting to-dos in a way that feels a bit more calming.
iPhone game of the year finalists
- Capybara Go: For taking players on a quirky idle adventure as a lovable critter.
- Pokemon TCG Pocket: For making collecting and playing legendary Pokemon cards even better. Notably, this app has also been crowned as the Best Game of 2025 by the Google Play Store.
- Thronefall: For combining thrilling defence battles with minimalist controls.
iPad app of the year finalists
- Detail: For redefining the content creation workflow.
- Graintouch: For bringing the beauty of print art to more creatives.
- Structured: For visualising the busiest days in the form of digestible timelines.
iPad game of the year finalists
- Dredge: For delivering a haunting mystery and smooth gameplay to players.
- Infinity Nikki: For immersing players in the whimsical world of Miraland.
- Prince of Persia Lost Crown: For delivering an epic adventure from start to finish.
Mac app of the year finalists
- Acorn: For being the go-to tool for pro-level photo edits.
- Essayist: For taking the stress out of sourcing and formatting academic papers.
- Under My Roof: For keeping homeowners organised and prepared.
Mac game of the year finalists
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows: For designing a stealthy journey through feudal Japan.
- Cyberpunk 2077- Ultimate Edition: For captivating players with stunning, futuristic visuals.
- Neva: For depicting an emotionally moving tale enhanced with striking imagery.
Apple arcade game of the year finalists
- Katamari Damacy Rolling Live: For entertaining players through the chaos of a sticky ball.
- PGA Tour Pro Golf: For transporting fans right onto the golf course.
- What The Clash: For delivering hundreds of silly but memorable mini games.
Apple Vision Pro app of the year finalists
- Camo Studio: For offering creators a more flexible way to livestream and create videos.
- D-Day The Camera Soldier: For pioneering the future of immersive storytelling.
- Explore POV: For transporting users through its library of Apple Immersive videos filmed around the world.
Apple Vision Pro game of the year finalists
- Fishing Haven: For immersing players seeking a retreat into calm waters.
- Gears & Goo: For combining strategic gameplay with endearing characters.
- Porta Nubi: For building atmospheric puzzles that make users feel like a light-bending superhero.
Apple Watch app of the year finalists
- Go Club: For helping users stay active and hydrated.
- Pro Camera by Moment: For allowing users to snap pro-level photos directly from their wrist.
- Strava: For connecting the global fitness community through performance.
Apple TV app of the year finalists
- HBO Max: For streaming must-see series and prioritising accessibility.
- PBS Kids Video: For giving parents peace of mind with kid-friendly entertainment and educational programs.
- Super Farming Boy 4K: For creating a challenging adventure powered by chain reactions and combos.
Cultural impact finalists
- Art of Fauna: For capturing wildlife’s beauty in accessible puzzles.
- A Space for the Unbound: For exploring mental health through a touching slice-of-life narrative.
- Be My Eyes: For empowering users who are blind or have low vision.
- Chants of Sennaar: For celebrating the power of language and connection.
- despelote, for creatively crafting culturally grounded gameplay.
- Focus Friend: For gamifying focus sessions into enjoyable challenges.
- Is This Seat Taken: For fostering empathy and inclusivity.
- Retro: For creating a privacy-friendly social platform that keeps loved ones in the loop.
- StoryGraph: For building an inclusive book community.
- Venba: For spotlighting cultural cuisine with heartfelt storytelling.
- Whoscall: For protecting users against scams.
- Yuka: For helping users make conscious choices about what they consume.
