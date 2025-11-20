Apple App Store Awards 2025: 45 finalists across 12 categories announced

Apple has announced 45 finalists for its 2025 App Store Awards, recognising developers globally who have delivered standout apps and games this year. The finalists span 12 different categories, which encompasses apps based on technical innovation, user experience, design, and cultural impact. Apple has also shared reasons for why it believes that these apps and games deserve to be the finalists in their respective categories

For the uninitiated, the iPhone maker has been releasing an annual list of finalists for standout apps and games since 2023. Prior to that, Apple used to release the list for the winning apps and games only.

2025 Apple App Store Awards finalists iPhone app of the year finalists BandLab: For helping musicians record and mix tracks with a community.

Ladder: For taking the guesswork out of strength training.

Tiimo: For presenting to-dos in a way that feels a bit more calming. iPhone game of the year finalists Capybara Go: For taking players on a quirky idle adventure as a lovable critter.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: For making collecting and playing legendary Pokemon cards even better. Notably, this app has also been crowned as the Best Game of 2025 by the Google Play Store.

Thronefall: For combining thrilling defence battles with minimalist controls. iPad app of the year finalists Detail: For redefining the content creation workflow.

Graintouch: For bringing the beauty of print art to more creatives.

Structured: For visualising the busiest days in the form of digestible timelines. iPad game of the year finalists Dredge: For delivering a haunting mystery and smooth gameplay to players.

Infinity Nikki: For immersing players in the whimsical world of Miraland.

Prince of Persia Lost Crown: For delivering an epic adventure from start to finish. Mac app of the year finalists Acorn: For being the go-to tool for pro-level photo edits.

Essayist: For taking the stress out of sourcing and formatting academic papers.

Under My Roof: For keeping homeowners organised and prepared.

Mac game of the year finalists Assassin’s Creed Shadows: For designing a stealthy journey through feudal Japan.

Cyberpunk 2077- Ultimate Edition: For captivating players with stunning, futuristic visuals.

Neva: For depicting an emotionally moving tale enhanced with striking imagery. Apple arcade game of the year finalists Katamari Damacy Rolling Live: For entertaining players through the chaos of a sticky ball.

PGA Tour Pro Golf: For transporting fans right onto the golf course.

What The Clash: For delivering hundreds of silly but memorable mini games. Apple Vision Pro app of the year finalists Camo Studio: For offering creators a more flexible way to livestream and create videos.

D-Day The Camera Soldier: For pioneering the future of immersive storytelling.

Explore POV: For transporting users through its library of Apple Immersive videos filmed around the world.

Apple Vision Pro game of the year finalists Fishing Haven: For immersing players seeking a retreat into calm waters.

Gears & Goo: For combining strategic gameplay with endearing characters.

Porta Nubi: For building atmospheric puzzles that make users feel like a light-bending superhero. Apple Watch app of the year finalists Go Club: For helping users stay active and hydrated.

Pro Camera by Moment: For allowing users to snap pro-level photos directly from their wrist.

Strava: For connecting the global fitness community through performance. Apple TV app of the year finalists HBO Max: For streaming must-see series and prioritising accessibility.

PBS Kids Video: For giving parents peace of mind with kid-friendly entertainment and educational programs.

Super Farming Boy 4K: For creating a challenging adventure powered by chain reactions and combos.