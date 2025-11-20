Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas AI browser gets new features on macOS: What's new

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas AI browser gets new features on macOS: What's new

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT Atlas with vertical tabs, extension importing, iCloud Passkeys and the ability to set Google as the default search engine

New Verticla Tabs layout in ChatGPT Atlas AI browser

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT Atlas has received a fresh update, bringing a set of new features meant to make the AI-powered browser easier to use for people switching from Chrome or Safari on Apple Macs. The update adds long-requested basics such as vertical tabs, extension importing and Google as a default search option, along with smaller improvements to navigation and the Ask ChatGPT sidebar.
 
ChatGPT Atlas is currently available globally on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro and Go users. Versions for Windows, iOS and Android are under development.

ChatGPT Atlas: What’s new

According to Atlas product manager Adam Fry, the update focuses on filling gaps early users pointed out since launch. One of the biggest additions is extension import, which lets users migrating from Chrome or Edge bring over their existing browser setup instead of rebuilding it manually.
 
 
Support for iCloud Passkeys has also been added on macOS, allowing websites to create or use passkeys that sync through iCloud.

On the browsing side, Atlas now supports vertical tabs, a feature Fry said was among the most requested. Users can also select multiple tabs at once (Shift + Click), and there is a new option to make Control + Tab switch between the most recently used tab instead of moving in sequence.
 
The update further introduces a redesigned downloads UI, the ability to set Google as the default search engine and an “Insert” button in the Ask ChatGPT sidebar for dropping AI-generated responses directly into text fields. The sidebar itself has been optimised to load and respond faster.
 
Fry added that more improvements are scheduled to arrive early next week.

ChatGPT Atlas: Details

ChatGPT Atlas launched last month as OpenAI’s first standalone browser, built around ChatGPT rather than treating it as a separate tab or plugin. The browser can understand the page a user is viewing and provide contextual help through the Ask ChatGPT sidebar — summarising articles, explaining technical text or rewriting content directly on the page.
A major part of Atlas is Agent mode, which lets ChatGPT take action instead of just offering suggestions. With user approval, it can open links, fill forms, compare information across tabs or carry out multi-step tasks such as gathering research material or organising travel bookings. This feature is still in preview.
 
Atlas also includes an optional browser memory system that allows ChatGPT to recall previous browsing sessions. These memories can be viewed, edited or deleted, and clearing browsing data also clears any associated AI memories.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

