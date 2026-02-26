Amazon's AI-powered Alexa+ can now switch personalities, style: What's new

Alexa+ is the AI-powered version of Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa. According to the company, it is focused on answering complex questions, planning, summarising information, shopping, managing calendars, and coordinating across multiple users. Alexa+ is available on Echo devices, through the Alexa app, and on the web. It is currently available only in the US.

All three styles provide the same functionality. The difference lies only in how Alexa communicates.

What makes these styles different

According to Amazon, creating these personality styles required adjusting multiple aspects of communication. Each style is built around five dimensions: expressiveness, emotional openness, formality, directness and humour.

For example, Brief responses are short, direct and minimal in tone. Sweet responses are more expressive, emotionally open and encouraging. Amazon noted that even a simple weather update can sound very different depending on the selected style.

How to change Alexa’s personality