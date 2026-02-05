Amazon announces Alexa+ subscription plans for non-Prime members: Details

Amazon has kicked off Alexa+ rollout, starting with US, ending its early access phase and rolling out the next-generation AI assistant to all users across the region. Alexa+ is now available on Echo devices, through the Alexa app, and on the web, with Amazon introducing a tiered access model that includes free, paid, and Prime-linked options.

As part of this rollout, Amazon confirmed that Prime members in the US will get full, unlimited access to Alexa+ at no additional cost. At the same time, the company is also offering Alexa+ as a standalone subscription and a limited free experience for non-Prime users.

While Amazon has not announced a specific timeline for India, it has confirmed that its recently launched Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 (4th generation) will support Alexa+. This suggests that the service could make its way to India in the coming months, potentially bundled with Prime, similar to the US rollout.

What is Alexa+

According to Amazon, Alexa+ is designed to be a more capable and conversational version of Alexa, focusing on tasks such as answering complex questions, planning, summarising information, shopping, managing calendars, and coordinating across multiple users in a household. The service also integrates with Amazon’s ecosystem, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Photos.

Subscription and free chat access for non-Prime users

In the US, Amazon is offering Alexa+ as a standalone subscription priced at $19.99 per month. This plan provides unlimited access to Alexa+ across supported Echo devices, the Alexa app, and the web, mirroring the experience Prime members receive.

For users without a Prime subscription, Amazon has also introduced a free, text-based Alexa+ chat experience. Available via the Alexa website and app, this version allows users to type queries instead of using voice commands. It supports basic tasks such as quick questions, research, planning, and topic exploration, though usage is limited and does not include device-wide or unlimited access.

ALSO READ: Amazon plans AI use in film and TV production to cut rising studio costs

Availability

Alexa+ is currently available only in the US. Prime members can enable the service on compatible devices by saying, “Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+,” or by signing in through Alexa’s website. Non-Prime users in the US can access the free chat-based version via the Alexa app or web.

Amazon has yet to confirm when Alexa+ will launch in India, but device compatibility suggests an announcement may not be too far off.