Android 15: Google might allow two-way-messaging over satellite in Messages

With Android 15, Google might allow users to send messages to anyone in their contact using satellite connectivity. According to 9To5Google, Google has added strings into the latest beta version of the Messages app that suggests that the company might allow two-way-messaging with contacts over satellite and not just emergency services.

According to the report, decompiling the APK files of the latest beta version of Google Messages reveal three explanatory strings about how satellite messaging will work on the app. It states that the user needs to be outside with a clear view of the sky in order to send or receive messages. Additionally, the feature will not allow sending or receiving multimedia files such as photos and videos. In one of the strings, Google stated, “You can message with anyone, including emergency services”. The last string suggests that Google does not intend to limit satellite communication to emergency services and would likely allow two-way-messaging over the satellite through SMS.

Apple provides support for satellite connectivity in select regions as well, but iPhone users can only connect to emergency responders, roadside assistance, and select others using the feature.

Notification when device connects to satellite (Google)

Last month, Google released the second developers preview of Android 15 detailing upcoming features including satellite communication support. Google said that apps on the upcoming Android version will be able to detect when a device is connected to a satellite. Additionally, SMS/MMS apps and apps that use RCS messaging will be able to send and receive messages through satellite connectivity, without using mobile or Wi-Fi networks.