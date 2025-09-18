OnePlus announces 'Diwali' offers: OnePlus 13r at ₹37,999, Pad 2 at ₹32,999

OnePlus Diwali festive season sale: Date
- Date: September 22
- Time: 12 am onwards
OnePlus Diwali festive season sale: Offers
Smartphones
- Launch price: Rs 69,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 61,999 onwards
- Bank discount for select cards: Up to Rs 4,250
- No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months on select cards
- Launch price: Rs 42,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 37,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,250
- Launch price: Rs 54,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 50,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,250
- No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months on select cards
- Launch price: Rs 31,999 (8GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 30,499 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
- No-interest EMI: Up to 3 months on select cards
- Launch price: Rs 24,999 (8GB + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 23,499 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
- No-interest EMI: Up to 3 months on select cards
Tablets
- Launch price: Rs 47,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 47,999 with a complimentary Stylus for the first three days of sale
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,250
- Launch price: Rs 15,999 (6GB + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 14,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,250
- Launch price: Rs 17,999 (8GB + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 16,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,250
- Launch price: Rs 36,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 32,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,250
Bluetooth audio devices
- Launch price: Rs 5,999
- Sale price: Rs 5,299
- Bank discount: Rs 500
- Launch price: Rs 11,999
- Sale price: Rs 8,999
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Launch price: Rs 1,799
- Sale price: Rs 1,599
- Bank discount: Rs 100
- Launch price: Rs 2,299
- Sale price: Rs 1,799
- Bank discount: Rs 200
- Launch price: Rs 2,999
- Sale price: Rs 2,399
- Bank discount: Rs 300
- Launch price: Rs 1,699
- Sale price: Rs 1,299
- Bank discount: 150
- Launch price: Rs 2,099
- Sale price: Rs 1,699
- Bank discount: Rs 200
